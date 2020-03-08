Reinsalu: Do not go to Italy!

"In light of news of a quarantine having been imposed in Northern Italy, I would like to emphasize that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommends against traveling to ANYWHERE in Italy! Please, do not go to Italy," the minister writes on social media.

Reinsalu adds that the foreign ministry has inquired about the rules of the quarantine in Lombardy and neighboring areas and will be publishing any information it receives immediately.

"As regards traveling in general: 1. Consider whether you need and should travel anywhere at this time; 2. Most definitely avoid visiting Italy, China and other countries where the virus is widespread, with relevant information available on the ministry's website; 3. Register your stay in such areas on the ministry's website so we could inform you of restrictions and offer our help!" the foreign minister writes.

The Italian government quarantined some 15 million people in the north of the country on Sunday morning, trying to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus that has hit Italy hard. The regulation signed by PM Giuseppe Conte restricts movement in large parts of Northern Italy, including Milan and Venice. The region of Lombardy and at least 14 provinces from neighboring regions are affected by the quarantine.

Italy has seen the most COVID-19 deaths outside of China. The number of infected people climbed by 1,247 over the past 24 hours to a total of 5,883. Thirty-six people died, putting the total number of casualties in Italy at 233.

