Air Baltic suspends flights between Tallinn and Rome

Latvian state-owned carrier Air Baltic has suspended direct flights between Tallinn and Rome, due to coronavirus fears, the company says.

Air Baltic says the move, which starts with immediate effect, will run at least until June 1. Air Baltic has similarly suspended direct flights between Riga and Rome, and also between Riga and Tel Aviv, Israel (from Wednesday), citing the same concerns.

Passengers who have bookings on affected flights will be contacted individually to offer alternative travel, the company said in a press release on Tuesday.

Air Baltic suspended flights to and from Milan and Verona on Monday, effective to the end of April.

Italy is one of the most at-risk areas of coronavirus, and has imposed extensive quarantine areas in the north of the country; according to Estonia's foreign ministry the protection zone in Italy was enlarged to incorporate the entire country on Tuesday.

Around 200 Estonian citizens have reportedly been affected by the quarantine imposed in northern Italy. At the weekend, foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) urged Estonians not to travel to the country.

Air Baltic says it is offering those with booked travel and additional option to change the date of existing reservations between March 9 and the end of the month, free of charge, though any differences in fare must be made up. The travel dates can be changed to any time before year end, the company says, though the origin and destination must remain the same as in the original booking.

Irish carrier Ryanair is also cutting its flight schedule to Italy, and will be halting its Thursday Tallinn to Milan flight.

