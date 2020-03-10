Tartu City Government cancels foreign business trips until end of April

On Tuesday, Tartu City Government's Crisis Team decided to cancel or postpone delegations, study trips and excursions abroad by the City Government and its subdivisions until the end of April. Tallinn has also made the decision to do so.

Delegations, study tours, and excursions to and from the city administration and city-run facilities, such as schools and kindergartens planned before April 30 will be postponed.

The situation is being monitored on an ongoing basis and an extension is decided as necessary.

Tartu City Government, Mayor Urmas Klaas, said no cases of coronavirus have been identified in Tartu, but preparations for the spread of the virus are still to be made in Tartu.

"Restricting travel is very important at the moment to prevent the spread of the virus, because the Health Board has assessed the risk of introducing an individual virus to Estonia as very high," the mayor added.

Last weekend, the city government proactively sent kindergartens and schools guidance on the need to temporarily close an educational facility due to coronavirus to prevent the infection from spreading.

The director of the school or kindergarten will decide on the closure of the school or kindergarten in accordance with the instructions sent to the sub-agencies, in cooperation with the Health Board and the city government.

Tthe Health Board is recommending, all those coming from risk areas must stay home for two weeks and self-quarantine and avoid visiting crowded areas. If signs of illness appear, consult your family physician by phone or call 1220.

Tartu Postimees reported on Monday the effect of coronavirus is being felt on local businesses. Hotels are reporting few tourists, and businesses reliant on Asian supply chains had been hit by factories closing in China and disrupting deliveries.

Additional bikes and parking docks for the cycle hire scheme have also been affected and may not be installed on schedule as some parts come from China.

The paper also reported last week mask and hand sanitiser had sold out in pharmacies across the city.

