Postimees to reduce newspaper size due to falling revenue

Mart Raudsaar.
Mart Raudsaar. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Estonian daily newspaper Postimees is forced to temporarily cut down on the newspape's size, due to falling profits amid the coronavirus pandemic, Editor-in-Chief of Postimees Mart Raudsaar announced.

"We apologize that we needed to cut down the volume of the newspaper and also for having to cut down the journalistic volume of the newspaper," Raudsaar wrote. He added that the news and opinion pieces will continue at the maximum possible quantity. Moving forward, the newspaper will be published in a 24-page format.

During the crisis, Postimees has secured its development plans and journalists´ foreign placement; by the end of this week, the "Our Estonia" column will be stopped until autumn 2020, and some of the authors of the column will be redirected to help in the news and opinion editorials, Raudsaar added.

"Journalists from other departments will be helping with the news service, for example from the culture and the sports editorials," he added and confirmed that news related to the coronavirus is staying free for readers. 

Editor: Roberta Vaino

postimeesmart raudsaarcoronavirus in estonia
