ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Daily Õhtuleht announces temporary pay cut for staff ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Õhtuleht.
Õhtuleht. Source: kuvatõmmis Õhtulehest
News

Major Estonian national daily newspaper Õhtuleht will cut staff salaries for the next three months due to a rapid decline in advertising revenue.

As a result of the vast spread of the COVID-19 virus and the emergency situation declared in Estonia, advertising revenue of AS Õhtuleht Kirjastus has declined drastically. Therefore the company intends to provisionally reduce the salaries of its workers, announced Õhtuleht to its staff on Wednesday.

According to ERR's online news in Estonian, the salary of every employee of the publication will be reduced by 19 percent, board members will have their salary cut by 23 percent. This amendment will apply from April 2 until July 2.

If the economic situation improves or if the government adopts a more favorable stance towards the media, Õhtuleht will end the pay cut sooner.

Daily newspaper Postimees has been forced to temporarily cut down on the newspaper's size, due to falling profits amid the coronavirus pandemic, its Editor-in-Chief Mart Raudsaar announced on Tuesday.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

 

Editor: Anders Nõmm

õhtulehtcoronavirus in estoniacoronavirus measures
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
18:28

Reinsalu pledges support to Ukraine on Crimean annexation anniversary

18:05

Tallink Ferry to launch service from Paldiski to Germany

17:55

Foreign allies, reservists unlikely to participate in Spring Storm 2020

17:29

Tallinn will start springtime street repair

17:07

Flights to Saaremaa, Hiiumaa suspended

16:50

Ministry of Education asks schools to temporarily waive student assessments

16:25

Foreign Intelligence Service building to receive €4.6 million expansion

16:14

Tallinn may introduce shopping times for the elderly

16:02

Daily Õhtuleht announces temporary pay cut for staff

15:50

500 members of the defense forces in isolation

15:30

20 MPs in attendance at Riigikogu session

15:12

Health Board: Personal protective equipment supply problems emerging

15:01

Former Tartu university library chief convicted of sexual offence

14:51

Mandatory checks on lorry drivers at Ikla border abandoned

14:32

Tallinn to suspend kindergarten fees until end of April

14:06

Tallink continues running Tallinn-Helsinki route Wednesday and Thursday

13:42

Benu: Pharma reform should be put on hold during emergency situation

13:23

Reinsalu: Cooperation with Poland has been difficult

13:08

Nordica to help bring Estonians abroad back home Updated

13:02

Tartu mayor: Shopping malls should be closed during coronavirus pandemic

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: