Daily Õhtuleht announces temporary pay cut for staff

Major Estonian national daily newspaper Õhtuleht will cut staff salaries for the next three months due to a rapid decline in advertising revenue.

As a result of the vast spread of the COVID-19 virus and the emergency situation declared in Estonia, advertising revenue of AS Õhtuleht Kirjastus has declined drastically. Therefore the company intends to provisionally reduce the salaries of its workers, announced Õhtuleht to its staff on Wednesday.

According to ERR's online news in Estonian, the salary of every employee of the publication will be reduced by 19 percent, board members will have their salary cut by 23 percent. This amendment will apply from April 2 until July 2.

If the economic situation improves or if the government adopts a more favorable stance towards the media, Õhtuleht will end the pay cut sooner.

Daily newspaper Postimees has been forced to temporarily cut down on the newspaper's size, due to falling profits amid the coronavirus pandemic, its Editor-in-Chief Mart Raudsaar announced on Tuesday.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!