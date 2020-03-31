ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Postimees Group announces employee pay cuts ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
CEO of Postimees Grupp Andrus Raudsalu
CEO of Postimees Grupp Andrus Raudsalu Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Postimees Group, one of the two major private media groups in Estonia, has proposed to cut staff salaries by 30 percent from April 15 until May 31.

"We have reached a decision that instead of laying off some employees it is fairer to collectively cut salaries by 30 percent for April 15 until May 31," CEO of Postimees Group Andrus Raudsalu said in an address to the group's employees.

Postimees Group will apply for the Unemployment Insurance Fund (Töötukassa) initiative which can reimburse salaries over a two-month period for companies in difficulty. This means that next month, a part of the salary of the employees will be payed out by Postimees Group and another by the unemployment fund.

Media market is vulnerable to crises such as the current pandemic and after decline in revenue, advertising will be scaled down, Raudsalu said. In the best case scenario, media market will recover by autumn, according to him.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Anders Nõmm

postimeespostimees gruppcoronavirus in estoniacoronavirus measures in estonia
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
17:19

Estonia's Ministry of Education not in a hurry canceling school exams

16:44

1,000 defense volunteers aiding authorities in emergency situation

16:14

Two medical teams to head up entire Estonian hospital network

15:41

Scientific Board: Government strategy has been correct

15:41

EDF Saaremaa coronavirus field hospital to start work Thursday Updated

15:24

Expo 2020 Dubai likely to be postponed until 2021

14:51

Reform Party holds general meeting remotely, with 649 attendees

14:14

Postimees Group announces employee pay cuts

13:49

Ordering in now a possibility in Võru County

13:31

Creditinfo seeing first signs of increase in payment defaults

12:55

Young woman recovering from coronavirus disease: Wasn't easy to get tested

12:48

Road traffic volumes down by one third since emergency situation began

12:38

Postimees Group plans making TV channel free during emergency situation

12:12

Police and Defense League get to work on Saaremaa coronavirus patrols

11:49

Fourth coronavirus death reported in Estonia

11:48

Principals' Association: Students should be able to graduate without exams

11:24

Police allow studded winter tires into April as weather changeable

10:56

Finland to close incoming ferry passenger traffic this week

10:34

No change in Olympic funding for Estonian athletes

10:14

Finno-Ugric world congress postponed

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: