Business daily Äripäev to be published weekly due to economic crisis

In order to save money during a crisis, business paper Äripäev will reduce its publication frequency and become a weekly instead of a daily.

From April 20, Äripäev will be published on Fridays until the end of August. A decision on the publication frequency from September will be taken in summer.

"Becoming a weekly is a result of lower advertisement turnover and movement of subscribers and advertising funds towards digital channels caused by the economic crisis," Äripäev noted. In addition to that, many working people are currently at homes and companies don't wish daily papers delivered to offices.

As a weekly, Äripäev will become more substantial. The paper confirmed that the reduction in publication frequency will not bring about layoffs in the editorial office.

Äripäev is owned by the Swedish Bonnier group and headquartered in Tallinn.

