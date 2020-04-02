ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

State rejects request to support private media journalists' wages ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Daily Eesti Päevaleht (EPL) is one of several media outlets in Ekspress Grupp's portfolio.
Daily Eesti Päevaleht (EPL) is one of several media outlets in Ekspress Grupp's portfolio. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
News

The state does not intend to support the wages of private media journalists in difficulty during the emergency situation as requested by the Estonian Media Enterprises Association (Eesti Meediaett.

"There is no explicit support for media companies through specific grants distributed through the Ministry of Culture. However, media companies have the opportunity to apply for support for measures designed for entrepreneurship," Minister of Culture Tõnis Lukas (Isamaa) said Thursday while presenting support options available from the Ministry of Culture.

The Estonian Media Enterprises Association has proposed the state should compensate 40 percent of the salary costs of employees involved in the production of journalistic content by the end of July. 

"Under the Media Union, we are proposing a uniform and solidarity-based measure to support the news media (which does not concern entertainment). We ask for you to support us by reimbursing 40 percent of the wage costs of employees involved in the production of journalistic content for four months (until the end of July)," the media union said in a statement sent to the government last week.

The association has pointed out that media companies may not fit into the wage subsidy scheme provided by the government's unemployment fund.

The government's press service told ERR on Wednesday that the request had been forwarded to the Ministry of Culture.

Lukas said at a news conference on Thursday that the state supports the creative people involved in media companies' programs and that it also gives them more opportunities to act.

The minister also pointed out that the Ministry of Culture had proposed to reduce the VAT on digitally distributed media to 9 percent, similar to paper publications, which could also support the media.

"In the case of books, it concerns both books and educational materials, but in the media, newspapers and magazines and related web publications. But it does not concern advertising and pornographic publications," Lukas emphasized.

Economic stimulus measures announced by the government on Thursday include a total of €25 million in additional funding for the cultural sector.

In recent weeks daily newspaper Postimees, business newspaper Äripäev and Õhtuleht have all announced the need to either make redundancies or cut journalists wages due to the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}
Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
20:05

Estonian coronavirus hackathon transforms into global movement

19:45

Foreigners from third countries who lose their jobs must leave Estonia

19:24

Estonia joins EU countries 'deeply concerned' for rule of law

19:06

Eesti Energia says oil shale supplies to last for several months

18:49

Culture minister wants ERR to take over Olympics broadcasts

18:32

Hospitals in Estonia to roll out faster coronavirus tests in coming weeks

18:10

Photos: Seal pup spotted on Tallinn beach, people warned to keep away

18:05

State rejects request to support private media journalists' wages

17:38

Opinion: All the reasons I like the coronavirus crisis

17:14

41 employees of Kuressaare Hospital have tested positive for coronavirus

17:02

Reform MP: We like targeted supplementary budget items, which not all are

16:35

Supplementary budget bill: key points

16:27

Riigikogu passes amendments to the Bank of Estonia Act

16:02

Supplementary budget includes €30 million crisis aid for local governments

15:40

Erle Loonurm: Uncrowned kings of the coronavirus era

15:14

2.6 million pieces of personal protective equipment arrives in Estonia

15:11

President: State of emergency must be limited in time

14:54

Euroapteek not to file claim against state, other chains still considering

14:31

State to compensate pension payments into second pillar

14:28

Reform leader stresses need to conserve public funds in lengthy crisis

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: