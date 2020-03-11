Center MP self quarantines for two weeks after Italy visit

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
While not elected to the Riigikogu on 3 March, Oudekki Loone will be back as an alternate member.
While not elected to the Riigikogu on 3 March, Oudekki Loone will be back as an alternate member. Source: (Siim Lõvi/ERR)
Riigikogu member Oudekki Loone (Center), who recently encourage people to visit Rome, has returned from Italy and is following the Health Board's instructions to stay home for two weeks.

"In today's situation, it is obvious that I will act according to the Health Board's suggestions: I will work from home for two weeks to not risk anybody's health,"  Loone wrote on social media.

Loone wrote that she is confident with the reliability of Estonia's health care and she knows that the country has taken the health of the elderly and chronic diseases seriously.

"Keep calm and carry on as the British said during World War II, with that we can be above any crisis and make it to the beautiful spring," Loone wrote.

Loone previously said Estonians could visit the country to support Italians. "Now is the ideal time to visit Rome," she said.

Sven Sester (Isamaa) said a delegation of seven government members was supposed to visit Italy but six of them decided to not take any risks for their families and colleagues. Loone was the only one who traveled to Italy.

"Don't be mad, it's not impolite, I'm just trying to keep a couple of meters of distance from you, I have two small children at home," Sester wrote in a post directed at Loone. 

--

Editor: Roberta Vaino

