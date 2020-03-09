ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Paper: Approximately 200 Estonians affected by quarantine in northern Italy

Bergamo, Italy.
Source: Wikimedia.
Approximately 200 Estonians have been affected by the quarantine imposed in northern Italy to stop the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, the Estonian Ambassador to Rome told Kuku raadio on Monday.

Around 800 Estonians are currently in Italy with 81 of those are on short term stays. Most have made their location known to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and have asked for advice.

Daily newspaper Postimess reported that ambassador Celia Kuningas-Saagpakk said movement in the country has not been completely stopped and people who do not have symptoms can leave the area.

The Estonian Embassy in Italy is encouraging Estonians who are in the country short term to leave as soon as possible as some airlines have already cancelled flights to and from the north of the country, including budget airlines Wizz Air and RyanAir and AirBaltic.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is advising Estonian citizens and residents without symptoms of the coronavirus (COVID-19) to return home from quarantine areas imposed in Italy. These include the Lombardy region and the provinces of Parma, Piacenza, Rimini, Reggio Emilia, Modena, Pesaro and Urbino, Venice, Padua, Treviso, Alessandria, Verbano-Cusio-Ossola, Novara, Vercelli, and Asti.

Quarantine zones must be exited through designated checkpoints, however tourists are being permitted to exit the zones in order to return home, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Sunday night.

Kuningas-Saagpakk is also accredited to Croatia, Malta, San Marino and Slovenia, while residing in Rome.

-- 

Editor: Helen Wright

italycoronaviruscovid-19
