Ryanair will stop flying from Tallinn to Milan on Thursdays after the budget airline announced a reduced schedule of flights to Italy after the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

On Monday, Ryanair announced cuts in international as well as domestic flights from Italy. Tallinn will lose its Thursday flight to Milan.

Tallinn Airport spokeswoman Jane Gridassov told ERR currently there three departures each week to Milan on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

The changes to the airline will take effect on March 12 and will last until April 8. In Tallinn, the reschedual cut will take effect on March 17.

Ryanair said it had cut its flight schedule due to the extensive quarantine imposed by the coronavirus in northern Italy.

