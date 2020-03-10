ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Tallinn crisis committee to suspend foreign placements and school trips ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Tallinn Municipality.
Tallinn Municipality. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

As part of a support for preventing the spread of coronavirus, foreign placements, school study trips and excursions will be canceled for two months. Staff or students returning from risk areas must stay home for 14 days, the city government said on Tuesday, March 10.

"All cases of coronavirus in Estonia have been diagnosed after arriving from a risk area. Therefore, as a precautionary measure, we have decided to cancel foreign placements and study trips in the coming months for the city and administered authorities. If an employee arrives from a risk area, then we will organize their work in a way that he or she could work from home during these 14 days and avoid contact with the working environment, colleagues and citizens," Head of the Crisis committee, Mayor Mikhail Kõlvart (Center), said.

Schools aren't being closed yet

The crisis committee also discussed readiness to transfer schools to e-learning to prevent the spread of the virus. The Health Board (Terviseamet) recommends schools be closed to prevent the infection from spreading once the virus has spread locally.

According to the mayor, there is no need to close all the schools in Tallinn at present, but if more students become infected, the city will make school-based decisions. "The education department has already begun preparations to get schools ready to switch to e-learning if necessary. In kindergartens, we deal with potential infections on a group basis," Kõlvart noted.

In addition, the impact of the international effect was also discussed; the city's crisis committee recommends avoiding inviting visitors from risk areas to international conferences and competitions etc.

The city's employees and civil servants continue their daily work and provision of service to the citizenry in the usual tempo.

"At the same time, we have also taken various measures to protect our employees. We have already prepared amd ordered protective masks, additionally ordered more of these and disinfected rooms regularly," Kõlvart said.

To prevent viral infections, the Health Board recommends covering your mouth with a sleeve or paper towel in addition to washing your hands when sneezing and coughing. It is advisable to keep a distance from people with signs of illness. Contact with eyes, nose and mouth should be avoided. It is advised to stay at home when noticing any respiratory symptoms and treat symptoms at home. 

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

schoolscorona virus in estonia
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
17:46

Registered unemployment grows to 5.7 percent in February

17:29

Joonatan Nõgisto: The need for vision in Estonian higher education policy

17:05

Tartu City Government cancels foreign business trips until end of April

16:49

Ministry recommends reconsidering travel to Germany, France

16:39

Tallinn Music Week postponed until August due to coronavirus risk

16:37

Number of Coronavirus confirmed cases in Estonia rises to 13

16:24

Health Board: Quick tests for coronavirus not trustworthy

16:01

Bank of Estonia: International trade fell in Q4 2019 after earlier rises

15:50

Bill making notarial authentication of transfer of shares voluntary passes

15:35

Tallinn crisis committee to suspend foreign placements and school trips

15:22

Reform Party asks about influence activity in Russian schools in Estonia

15:03

Report: Conscript service dropout rate down in 2019

14:46

Maarja Vaino: How fairy tales will save the world

14:33

Eurostat: Estonia has lowest infant mortality rate in European Union

14:21

Gallery: Jüri Arrak exhibition 'Arrak in the 21st Century' opens in Tallinn

14:01

Pharmacies in Paldiski hanging on Benu decision

13:42

Levikom contests decision not to launch criminal proceedings against SDE MP

13:20

Unidentified man forced nesting duck to leave her nest in Tartu

12:56

Another two Tallinn residents diagnosed with coronavirus

12:56

Nearly three quarters of reviewed teachers fail Estonian language exam

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: