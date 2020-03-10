ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

SEB strategist: Estonia better prepared for crisis this time ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Peeter Koppel.
Peeter Koppel. Source: ERR
News

Estonia is better prepared for a possible global economic crisis now than it was in 2008, but the current behavior of global stock markets is nonetheless cause for concern, SEB private banking strategist Peeter Koppel said.

"I'm willing to argue that the structure of the Estonian economy is stronger today," Koppel said on an appearance on ETV morning program "Terevisioon" on Tuesday. "One significant factor is certainly the fact that while the 2008 crisis was entered into with [people] only having loans and practically no savings, households now have savings too. We are that much stronger. We are simply more mature and more developed, and in this context, that is a positive thing."

The broader global economic situation nonetheless isn't very encouraging, he continued.

"Regarding how stock markets and the economy are tied to one another, stock markets are a bit like a canary in a coal mine," the strategist explained. "Stock markets are a forward-looking indicator of how the global market could do in the near future. Yes, stock markets often overreact, but current indicators aren't very encouraging at all, and precisely in terms of the global economy."

It all depends on how coronavirus-related headlines develop, he continued.

"One approach here is reasonable, and the other a little more cynical," Koppel said. "According to the first, the situation will improve once it becomes more clear what headlines will be like in connection with the virus. More cynical is if the virus has already gotten out of control, then it needs to be regarded as the new normal, and we need to start considering what these companies are worth in this situation, if the coronavirus becomes our daily reality. Of course, I seriously hope that this doesn't happen."

The possible crisis may see companies partially moving production out of China, he noted.

"If some companies discover that they are very dependent on China in their supply chains, they may now reconsider this and establish backup options," Koppel said. "This may indeed mean that some kind of production is knowingly relocated out of China, and this production elsewhere may mean slight increases in price."

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

sebeconomic crisiscoronaviruscoronavirus in estonia
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
17:46

Registered unemployment grows to 5.7 percent in February

17:29

Joonatan Nõgisto: The need for vision in Estonian higher education policy

17:05

Tartu City Government cancels foreign business trips until end of April

16:49

Ministry recommends reconsidering travel to Germany, France

16:39

Tallinn Music Week postponed until August due to coronavirus risk

16:37

Number of Coronavirus confirmed cases in Estonia rises to 13

16:24

Health Board: Quick tests for coronavirus not trustworthy

16:01

Bank of Estonia: International trade fell in Q4 2019 after earlier rises

15:50

Bill making notarial authentication of transfer of shares voluntary passes

15:35

Tallinn crisis committee to suspend foreign placements and school trips

15:22

Reform Party asks about influence activity in Russian schools in Estonia

15:03

Report: Conscript service dropout rate down in 2019

14:46

Maarja Vaino: How fairy tales will save the world

14:33

Eurostat: Estonia has lowest infant mortality rate in European Union

14:21

Gallery: Jüri Arrak exhibition 'Arrak in the 21st Century' opens in Tallinn

14:01

Pharmacies in Paldiski hanging on Benu decision

13:42

Levikom contests decision not to launch criminal proceedings against SDE MP

13:20

Unidentified man forced nesting duck to leave her nest in Tartu

12:56

Another two Tallinn residents diagnosed with coronavirus

12:56

Nearly three quarters of reviewed teachers fail Estonian language exam

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: