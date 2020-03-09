ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Hansson: Estonia better prepared for possible crisis ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Ardo Hansson.
Ardo Hansson. Source: Kairit Leibold / ERR
News

Estonia is better prepared for a possible global economic crisis than it was in 2008, while it would be easier to go into the crisis with a fiscal surplus, former governor of the Bank of Estonia Ardo Hansson says.

According to Hansson, Estonia has had a strong starting position reflected in its 4 percent growth, but also low unemployment and considerable salary pressure.

"The Estonian economy was utterly unbalanced in 2008, while we can see signs of moderate overheating today. A soft slowdown will be tolerable," Hansson said of the situation today.

He said that while individual companies might have a very difficult time due to complications caused by the spread of the novel coronavirus, most sectors of the economy should not feel the shock.

"But it is a different crisis or shock, one originating in the medical sector and not banks."

Hansson also said Estonia should be ready for a situation where an economic crisis caused by the virus lasts longer than just a few quarters.

The former central bank governor described as welcome the government task force to analyze the virus' effect on the economy and work out measures for tackling a potential economic crisis.

"Because we have maintained responsible fiscal policy over the years, we know that we have at least some buffers that some other countries might not have," Hansson said.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

ardo hanssoneconomic crisiscoronaviruscoronavirus taskforce
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
16:26

Eight cases of canine plague diagnosed in Estonia

15:58

Toomas Sildam: Do we need new national days?

15:21

Hansson: Estonia better prepared for possible crisis

14:56

Retailer: Fuel price could come down to €1.20 at current world market price

14:29

Daily Õhtuleht restricts online commenting to subscribers-only

14:05

Native Language Day e-dictation exercise to be held this Friday

13:32

Estonia 16th in world cup stage biathlon relay race

12:57

No positive coronavirus tests taken from samples analyzed on Sunday

12:34

Virology professor: Surprisingly, Estonia has done everything right

12:02

Mart Järvik proposed as deputy mayor of Pärnu

11:43

Regina Oja 28th in Czech Republic Biathlon world cup stage

11:26

Estonia has lowest noise pollution levels in the EU

11:05

Gallery: Bryan Adams 'Exposed' opens at Tallinn's Fotografiska

10:40

Thermal cameras at border checkpoints not effective, says Health Board

10:17

Sipsik exhibition opens in Tartu

09:59

Kaljulaid and US delegation given coronavirus all-clear

09:31

Statistics: Passenger transport by road and rail increased over the year

09:16

Ministry: Tourists without symptoms can return home from quarantine areas

08:51

State-owned road maintenance firm to be privatized

08.03

Kaljulaid: A few bad decisions all that is needed to lose freedom

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: