ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Government initiates further coronavirus measures ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Places set out at a government Cabinet meeting. Photo is illustrative.
Places set out at a government Cabinet meeting. Photo is illustrative. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
News

The government approved additional measures aimed at containing the spread of novel coronavirus COVID-19, on Thursday.

The measures cover public information, early detection, and analysis of the economic impact of the virus, according to BNS.

"The authorities are keeping a close eye on developments related to coronavirus, and the state is doing everything it can to stop the further spread of the virus," Prime Minister Juri Ratas (Center) said Thursday, according to BNS.

"At present we are in a situation where, thanks to the responsible behavior of those infected, we have controlled, single-figure cases of the disease. Our main objective now must be to prevent a wider spread of the virus among the populace," he added

"In order to restrict cross-border spread of the virus to Estonia, we are going to expand body temperature monitoring on public transport at our borders, for instance. To rule out the spread of the infection in schools, kindergartens and other children's institutions, we must be ready to close their doors for two weeks if a virus case appears," he went on.

Early detection

Social affairs minister Tanel Kiik (Center) is to provide a weekly update on the coronavirus situation in Estonia, government spokespersons said.

Kiik said that cooperation among authorities was functioning well so far, with a ministry crisis management team and a  workgroup for international passenger transport joining the Health Board (Terviseamet) and a governmental task force.

"The Ministry of Social Affairs and the Health Board are leading the resolution of the situation, and have established a  command center working seven days a week, in addition to being on operational 24/7 standby," Kiik said, according to BNS.

"Protecting public health is a national priority, and all the parties involved are basing their actions on this now," he added.

Risk Groups and public information

Thursday's cabinet meeting also focused on the needs of elderly and special needs people, as well as other risk groups, in collaboration with municipalities. Many of the coronavirus deaths worldwide have been among the elderly, and care institutions have received instructions from the Health Board to limit visits, to prevent the infection of risk groups.

The Ministry of Education and Research is to set out an action plan in concert with municipalities, should the need arise to  close kindergartens or schools for up to two weeks.

Population Minister Riina Solman (Isamaa) highlighted the role of civil society in protecting public health.

"Civil society organizations play a major role in situations like this, in both disseminating information as well as paying attention to those in need. I would like to express appreciation for those active members of civil society who have already found the possibility to make a contribution," the minister said.

Public events and economic ramifications

Public events can still go ahead at their organizers' discretion, but Health Board guidelines must be strictly observed at all times.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications and the Bank of Estonia is to analyze the impact of coronavirus on the economy and the state budget. The government also awaits proposals from same, for reducing further negative economic impact from the virus.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

health boardestonian governmentcoronavirus in estonia
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
10:43

Fight against money laundering costing Ida-Viru County hundreds of jobs

10:24

UK troops based at Tapa decorated by Estonia

10:05

Government initiates further coronavirus measures

09:41

February consumer price index up 2 percent on year

09:10

Coronavirus figure in Estonia rises to five

09:06

Delta building named Tartu's building of the year 2019

08:43

Consumer protection body gets first coronavirus-related travel complaints

08:24

Tallinn planning to repair historic Jewish cemetery in Veerenni

05.03

Helme not in favor of unemployment benefits for those who quit

05.03

Survey: Estonian residents support for European Union is increasing

05.03

Gallery: Estonian fourth in junior figure skating championships in Tallinn

05.03

Finance minister: Banks have to better justify account closures

05.03

Spring Storm military exercise to focus on Central Estonia this year

05.03

Raul Rebane: Are we taking the virus seriously enough?

05.03

No-confidence vote against Pärnu mayor fails

05.03

Helme to form committee to prepare for possible economic crisis

05.03

Foreign minister: We must stop irregular migration

05.03

Foreign ministry advises against travel to northern Italy

05.03

State to also take people's temperature on land border

05.03

Jüri Ratas: I'm working behind the scenes to make Rally Estonia happen

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: