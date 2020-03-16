Aeroflot to suspend Moscow-Tallinn flights from Thursday, March 19

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Aeroflot.
Aeroflot. Source: SCANPIX / REUTERS
Russian airline Aeroflot is to suspend flights between Moscow and Tallinn from Thursday, March 19 to April 30.

All passengers who have booked flights with Aeroflot after March 19, should contact the Aeroflot client service or their travel agency immediately, the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced.

The Estonian government decided to close its Schengen border temporarily from Tuesday, March 17, to restrain the spread of the coronavirus, and will restore border controls, which in essence means an entry ban, with a few exceptions, for foreign citizens.

Editor: Roberta Vaino

aeroflotcoronaviruscovid-19
