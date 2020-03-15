ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
AirBaltic temporarily suspends all flights from March 17 ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
AirBaltic to suspend all flights from March 17.
AirBaltic to suspend all flights from March 17. Source: airBaltic
Due to the Latvian government's decision to suspend international air traffic starting on March 17 in order to limit the spread of the coronavirus, all airBaltic connections will be temporarily suspended starting on March 17 until April 14, including operations of airBaltic from Estonia and Lithuania, the airline announced on Saturday.

"The safety and health of our passengers, our employees and the society comes first," Martin Gauss, CEO of Air Baltic said.

"AirBaltic is working intensively to assist all passengers affected. Due to the amount of rebookings needed, we are asking our clients to be understanding and assure them that we are doing our utmost to deal with this extraordinary situation," he added.

All affected passengers will be contacted via e-mail.

"AirBaltic customer service is receiving an increased amount of calls and messages, so we kindly advise you to contact airBaltic only if your flight was originally scheduled for the upcoming days," the company said.

Latest information concerning airBaltic travel updates can be found on the company's website at https://www.airbaltic.com/en/travel-updates.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

