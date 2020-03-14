Tallink suspends ferry service on Tallinn-Stockholm route

Listed Estonian shipper Tallink Grupp announced on Saturday that it is temporarily suspending the traffic of its vessels on the Tallinn-Stockholm route beginning Sunday in a measure to ensure the health and safety of people in the Baltic Sea region.

Due to the emergency situation declared in Estonia and in order to ensure the health and safety of the people in the Baltic Sea region, the company will suspend operation of the MS Baltic Queen and MS Victoria I, which operate the Tallinn-Stockholm passenger route, beginning Sunday and until further notice.

On Saturday, March 14, the Baltic Queen will depart from Stockholm according to schedule. All departures from March 15 onward are canceled until further notice.

On Saturday, only passengers with one-way tickets and those passengers who began a cruise on the Baltic Queen from Tallinn on March 13 will be permitted to travel back to Tallinn on board.

Beginning Sunday, the Baltic Queen will remain in port in Tallinn until the company decides to resume passenger ferry services between Tallinn and Stockholm.

On Saturday, the Victoria I will depart from Tallinn according to schedule, however only passengers with one-way tickets and those passengers who began a cruise on Victoria I from Stockholm on Friday will be permitted to travel back to Stockholm on board.

From Stockholm, only passengers with a one-way ticket will be permitted to travel on board to Tallinn. Upon arrival in Tallinn, the Victoria I will also remain in port until the company decides to relaunch passenger ferry services between the Estonian and Swedish capitals.

The MS Regal Star, which operates on the Paldiski-Kapellskar route, will remain in service between Estonia and Sweden to ensure the transport of goods. The Regal Star will operate under a non-fixed schedule.

Customers who have bookings for Baltic Queen departures after March 15 are asked to contact the company's customer service in order to change their bookings.

Services will resume after relevant changes are made to the list of areas at risk for coronavirus.

-

