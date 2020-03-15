ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Apollo Group to temporarily close businesses to prevent spread of virus ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Apollo movie theater.
Apollo movie theater.
News

Apollo Group OÜ, the largest entertainment provider in Estonia, is closing all its businesses temporarily from Sunday to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus in Estonia.

Jaanus Vihand, chairman of the management board of Apollo Group, said that Apollo closed its cinemas and O'Leary's entertainment centers already on Friday. "From Sunday, we are also temporarily closing all other retail businesses. This decision concerns KFC fast food restaurants, Apollo bookstores, Blender juice bars as well as Vapiano restaurants and IceCafe ice cream cafes," Vihand said, adding that as the pandemic recedes, Apollo units will immediately re-open their doors.

According to Vihand, curbing the spread of the coronavirus is a priority and requires close cooperation between the state and the private sector. He added that Apollo is hoping its customers will be understanding.

Apollo Group OÜ is owned by Ivar Vendelin and Margus Linnamäe's holding company UP Invest that owns Apollo Kino movie theaters, Apollo Kauplused bookstores, O'Leary's sports restaurants, Blender cafes, KFC fast food restaurants in Estonia, IceCafe ice cream cafes and Baltic Film Distribution.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS kinow and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

kfcup investvapianoapollo groupcovid-19coronavirus effects on economy
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
16:05

Kokk: Rapid excise duty cuts should be considered to liven up economy

15:31

Tallink to continue to operate vessels between Estonia, Finland

15:02

Reinsalu: It is illegal to punish people for not being able to come to work

14:28

PERH to cut back regular activity from Tuesday

13:29

Apollo Group to temporarily close businesses to prevent spread of virus

12:38

Number of coronavirus cases climbs to 135

11:40

Jüri Ratas' statement: It is time to work together as a society

11:09

"Aktuaalne kaamera" to add noon news program

10:18

AirBaltic temporarily suspends all flights from March 17

09:11

Government urges travel companies to bring people back to Estonia

08:14

Kaljulaid: We all need to work together

06:56

Estonia to close borders to foreign nationals from March 17

14.03

Health Board: Coronavirus cases rise to 115, first patients recovering

14.03

Gyms, spas, pools, saunas ordered to close

14.03

Kuressaare Hospital launches carside coronavirus testing

14.03

Western Estonian islands closed to all but residents

14.03

Churches to halt regular services, doors to remain open

14.03

Siim Kallas: Estonian economy needs up to €9 billion to survive crisis

14.03

Tartu University Hospital sets up mobile triage unit in front of ER

14.03

Tallink suspends ferry service on Tallinn-Stockholm route

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: