Apollo Group to temporarily close businesses to prevent spread of virus

Apollo Group OÜ, the largest entertainment provider in Estonia, is closing all its businesses temporarily from Sunday to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus in Estonia.

Jaanus Vihand, chairman of the management board of Apollo Group, said that Apollo closed its cinemas and O'Leary's entertainment centers already on Friday. "From Sunday, we are also temporarily closing all other retail businesses. This decision concerns KFC fast food restaurants, Apollo bookstores, Blender juice bars as well as Vapiano restaurants and IceCafe ice cream cafes," Vihand said, adding that as the pandemic recedes, Apollo units will immediately re-open their doors.

According to Vihand, curbing the spread of the coronavirus is a priority and requires close cooperation between the state and the private sector. He added that Apollo is hoping its customers will be understanding.

Apollo Group OÜ is owned by Ivar Vendelin and Margus Linnamäe's holding company UP Invest that owns Apollo Kino movie theaters, Apollo Kauplused bookstores, O'Leary's sports restaurants, Blender cafes, KFC fast food restaurants in Estonia, IceCafe ice cream cafes and Baltic Film Distribution.

