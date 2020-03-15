ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Kokk: Rapid excise duty cuts should be considered to liven up economy ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Gas station.
Gas station. Source: ERR
News

Extraordinary excise duty cuts for natural gas, electricity and motor fuel; state-supported refinancing of loans; payment holidays and use of unemployment insurance reserves should be considered to liven up the economy, said Aivar Kokk (Isamaa), chairman of the Riigikogu Finance Committee.

Kokk said that in addition to safeguarding public health, it is important, considering the situation today, to introduce measures to prevent damage to business environment.

The MP said there are various options on the table. "Power, heating and transport are all considerable expenses for households and businesses alike. That is why we should go over excise duties on gas, electricity and motor fuel and consider rapid cuts. In order to spare people and entrepreneurs from layoffs, we should consider state refinancing of long-term loans and payment holidays. Postponing state taxes or paying them over a longer period of time helps cut costs in an unexpected situation," Kokk said.

According to Kokk, utilizing the reserves of the Unemployment Insurance Fund is another possibility, alongside support measures for companies hit hardest by the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus and the emergency situation it has caused, such as the tourism and transport sectors.

"We also need to go over state investments and projects for the coming years. If we can move them forward and launch a considerable part of them this year, it will give certain sectors the necessary means for coping," Kokk said.

"By implementing said measures, we will make sure the Estonian economy remains trustworthy and able to react. They will also help Estonian people to retain their recent standard of living during what is a difficult period. The state must be flexible here and take additional measures if needed," the MP added.

 --

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS kinow and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

aivar kokkriigikogu finance committeecovid-19coronavirus effects on economy
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
18:06

Riina Sikkut: Emergency situation requires extraordinary empathy

17:33

Toomas Hendrik Ilves: Let us keep our distance during coronavirus outbreak

17:23

Minister: No Poland deal yet for Estonians returning in wake of coronavirus

17:10

Tele2 to close all service points

16:40

Tänak, Järveoja finish 2nd at shortened Rally Mexico

16:05

Kokk: Rapid excise duty cuts should be considered to liven up economy

15:31

Tallink to continue to operate vessels between Estonia, Finland

15:02

Reinsalu: It is illegal to punish people for not being able to come to work

14:28

PERH to cut back regular activity from Tuesday

13:29

Apollo Group to temporarily close businesses to prevent spread of virus

12:38

Number of coronavirus cases climbs to 135

11:40

Jüri Ratas' statement: It is time to work together as a society

11:09

"Aktuaalne kaamera" to add noon news program

10:18

AirBaltic temporarily suspends all flights from March 17

09:11

Government urges travel companies to bring people back to Estonia

08:14

Kaljulaid: We all need to work together

06:56

Estonia to close borders to foreign nationals from March 17

14.03

Health Board: Coronavirus cases rise to 115, first patients recovering

14.03

Gyms, spas, pools, saunas ordered to close

14.03

Kuressaare Hospital launches carside coronavirus testing

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: