Tele2 to close all service points

Tele2
Mobile operator Tele2 will temporarily close all of its service points in Estonia on Monday to protect the health of its employees and clients, the company says.

"As a major company, we feel responsible for helping to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, which is why we have decided to temporarily close all Tele2 service stations to ensure everyone's well-being," the company's sales director Aare Uusjärv said.

"We understand that closing service points is an inconvenience, but it is a necessary step today to protect the health of our staff and clients," Uusjärv explained.

Clients can talk to Tele2 via phone, email and chat. To order or change services, the minu.tele2.ee website can be used where people can change their internet and mobile services packages and pay bills.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

