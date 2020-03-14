ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Siim Kallas: Estonian economy needs up to €9 billion to survive crisis ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Siim Kallas (Reform).
Siim Kallas (Reform). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The Estonian economy will need up to €9 billion to survive the crisis caused by the novel coronavirus, Second Vice-President of the Riigikogu Siim Kallas (Reform) said in an article published by daily Postimees.

The former prime minister and former vice-president of the European Commission said that the estimated €9 billion would be necessary over a period of one year, provided that the crisis lasts one year.

"The setback will apparently be big, of course depending on how long the virus will keep us in its grip," Kallas said. "But during this time, we must not let business die."

State support must help businesses survive, he added.

"On the basis of an estimate that definitely isn't very scientific, but based somewhat on what has happened in other countries, I believe that the economy will need about €9 billion a year to survive this crisis," Kallas said, noting that it would likely be less, but better to reckon with the maximum.

"Businesses have been helped in different ways," he continued. "One possibility is that the state will put money in companies' equity, acquiring shares and thereby financing the survival of businesses. When times change, the shares will be sold. This is largely the American model, and it has worked surprisingly well."

The U.S. government got back money it invested in business during the 2008-2012 crisis rather quickly, he highlighted, explaining that this is also one of the most acceptable options for taxpayers.

"The second option to support businesses is all sorts of loans and facilitations of credit, of course" Kallas continued. "Third, you may offer tax breaks. Fourth, the state may provide state aid directly to businesses as well. But that is risky, as practice has shown that such subsidies will see all manner of scammers flock together who are extremely well-versed in tricking the state out of subsidy funds."

€9 billion is of course a lot of money, he admitted. "It'll be that much when the crisis lasts a whole year," he noted. "But it is possible to get it together. To cut something, use reserves, and borrow as well."

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

siim kallaseconomic crisiscoronavirus
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
17:38

Western Estonian islands closed to all but residents

17:01

Churches to halt regular services, doors to remain open

16:13

Siim Kallas: Estonian economy needs up to €9 billion to survive crisis

15:35

Tartu University Hospital sets up mobile triage unit in front of ER

14:48

Tallink suspends ferry service on Tallinn-Stockholm route

14:03

Minister urges Estonians traveling abroad to return as soon as possible

13:22

Tänak in fourth heading into day three of Rally Mexico

12:52

Minister: Goal of state aid package to help spare people from losing jobs

12:17

In case you missed it: March 7-March 13

11:55

Prime minister issues orders to border crossing points, local governments

11:10

109 cases of coronavirus disease confirmed in Estonia

10:41

Kuressaare Hospital lacking sufficient staff for coronavirus testing

10:03

No coronavirus vaccine anytime soon, says virology professor

09:39

Nominees for Estonian Music Industry Awards announced

09:07

Haapsalu Horror and Fantasy Film Festival changing dates or moving online

08:35

Riigikogu to reorganize work due to coronavirus

08:10

Tourists advised to postpone visiting Estonia

13.03

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Estonia now 79 Updated

13.03

Conscript in Kalev Infantry Battalion diagnosed with coronavirus

13.03

Oil shale producer VKG closes Kiviter plant

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: