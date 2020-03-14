ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Gyms, spas, pools, saunas ordered to close

V Spa in Tartu.
V Spa in Tartu. Source: Rene Türk/V Spa
The Estonian government has decided to extend emergency situation restrictions to recreation and leisure establishments, ordering sports halls, gyms, aqua centers and similar establishments to close in order to help halt the spread of the novel coronavirus. The order is effective immediately.

Under the orders of Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center), the person in charge of the emergency situation currently in effect in Estonia, sports halls and clubs, gyms, pools, aqua centers, daycares and children's playrooms must all close immediately.

Hotels and accommodation establishments must also close their gyms, pools, saunas and spas.

These restrictions do not apply to social service and healthcare service providers such as food aid, care services, medical treatments or rehabilitation services.

The state is working out economic measures with which to support the hard-hit tourism sector, among other things. The government coalition will be discussing these measures next week.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

coronaviruscovid-19coronavirus in estonia
