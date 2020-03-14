109 cases of coronavirus disease confirmed in Estonia

68 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were identified in Estonia on Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Estonia to 109.

Lab testing confirmed 68 new infections on Friday.

A total of 109 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19, 54 of which have been in Tallinn and Harju County (50 percent), 31 in Saare County (28 percent), nine in Võru County (8 percent), six in Tartu County (6 percent), six in Pärnu County (6 percent), and three in Lääne-Viru and Ida-Viru Counties (3 percent).

The Health Board stressed that the reported division of cases by county is based on initial data and is not connected to residence as registered with the population register, due to which these figures will have to be reviewed in a follow-up.

All patients infected with the virus are being monitored at home, and as of Friday night, none are currently hospitalized. The first patient to contract the disease has been released from the hospital.

Since January 31, a total of 843 samples have been tested for severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the virus that causes COVID-19. Laboratories currently equipped to handle coronavirus testing include those at the Health Board, Tartu University Hospital (TÜK), Synlab, North Estonia Medical Center (PERH), Ida-Viru Central Hospital and Pärnu Hospital.

People can be tested for coronavirus only after they have begun displaying symptoms; prior to the emergence of symptoms such as cough, fever and difficulty breathing, testing is likely to provide a false negative result.

According to the latest info, symptoms for COVID-19 resemble those of the flu: cough, fever and difficulty breathing. The virus spreads primarily through close contact with infected persons.

