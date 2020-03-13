Conscript in Kalev Infantry Battalion diagnosed with coronavirus

A conscript in the Kalev Infantry Battalion (Kalevi jalaväepataljoni) was diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus on Friday after attending a volleyball match in Saaremaa at the weekend where an outbreak of the coronavirus has been detected.

The conscript returned to the army on Sunday. On Monday night, he began to experience health problems. On Tuesday morning, he went to the troop's infirmary and was tested for the COVID-19 virus and isolated.

On Friday, the laboratory confirmed the sample as positive. Following the announcement, 146 conscripts and eight active soldiers were quarantined. Other units are not in quarantine.

The military doctor said, currently, there are no more symptomatic cases.

Military and active military personnel will remain in quarantine for two weeks. They will receive food in heated vacuum flasks from the canteen which will be left behind the doors to their rooms. Empty flasks will then be disinfected.

Soldiers placed in quarantine can be contacted through their personal cell phones, and they can also be sent parcels to the Paldiski base either by mail or by leaving the package in the access area.

--

