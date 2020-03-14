No coronavirus vaccine anytime soon, says virology professor

In an appearance via Skype on ETV current affairs show "Ringvaade" on Friday night, University of Tartu (TÜ) virology professor Irja Lutsar said that a vaccine against the novel coronavirus cannot be expected anytime soon.

Lutsar said that the status of a possible vaccine remains the same as it was a couple of weeks ago — the earliest human trials will begin is in April.

"We can't expect a vaccine anytime soon," she said. "I predict by the end of the year, at the earliest. There is no vaccine coming, and we have to try to survive with the virus in such a way that it doesn't destroy us much. I believe that that is most important right now."

Commonly referred to as the novel coronavirus, coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is caused by the virus severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). More than 145,000 cases of the disease have been confirmed worldwide to date, including more than 70 in Estonia.

