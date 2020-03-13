ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Kaitseliit, Naiskodukaitse helping with coronavirus monitoring duties ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

BNS
Members of the Naiskodukaitse.
Members of the Naiskodukaitse. Source: ERR
Members of the Kaitseliit (Defense League) volunteer corps and its women's arm Naiskodukaitse (Women's voluntary defence organization) began assisting with thermal monitoring and awareness-raising activities in Tallinn and Tartu on Friday.

The volunteers are assisting after a request by the Estonian Health Board.

Volunteers of Naiskodukaitse are supporting the Health Board's efforts at the Port of Tallinn at passenger terminals A and D and at Tallinn Airport. Members of both Naiskodukaitse and Kaitseliit are doing the same at Tartu Bus Station.

The two organizations have only summoned healthy members without chronic diseases to perform the said tasks. The volunteers will be obligated to wear personal protection equipment provided by the Police and Border Guard Board or the Health Board and adhere to hygiene requirements. Junior members of the organizations will be excluded from the initiative.

Involving volunteers in preventing the spread of communicable diseases helps significantly reduce the burden of health care professionals and also creates greater cohesion in our society, thereby contributing to public health, leader of Naiskodukaitse Airi Tooming said.

Kaitseliit is prepared to fulfill any additional tasks assigned to it by the government, spokespeople for the volunteer corps said.

Editor: Helen Wright

