ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Lutheran church caps congregations at 100, enacts other COVID-19 measures ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Head of the EELK Archbishop Urmas Viilma.
Head of the EELK Archbishop Urmas Viilma. Source: ERR
News

The Estonian Evangelical Lutheran Church (EELK) has decided to postpone or cancel all larger planned events, including conferences, seminars, training and courses, as well as worship services, following the spread of coronavirus in Estonia.

Archbishop Urmas Viilma, head of the EELK, said Friday that congregations where more than 100 people regularly attend on Sundays or at other times would be supplemented by additional services, with the idea being that the attendees were then dispersed among these.

However, this would only work with congregations which provide timely information to their members and the public, and also requires churchwardens or other personnel or volunteers to be present to limit the number of attendants to 100.

Part of the Estonian government's emergency measures announced Thursday night included the curtailing of larger events; the figure of 100 maximum had already been recommended earlier in the week.

The EELK has also ruled that services will not be holding public holy communion between Friday and March 25, as an additional measure; private communion may be arranged with the church, according to ERR's online Estonian news, and would involve the wafer being dipped in the wine and placed directly in the mouth, rather than the hand.

Paraphernalia and hands would be cleaned with disinfectant beforehand in this case.

Those attendees at public services should also maintain even more of a distance than they might already do, which would include around a meter's space between each other when sitting in the pews, and not shaking hands when making the sign of peace.

The EELK is also suggesting congregations "attend" services online or on the radio; radio channels carrying religious programming include Pereraadio and Raadio 7.

The EELK's English-language page is here.

Roman Catholic Church takes similar measures

The Roman Catholic Church in Estonia has instigated similar precautions to the EELK. While masses are still going ahead, in all the regular languages (Estonian, English, Russian, Polish) these are also limited to 100 people and the church requests people keep at least a meter away from each other. All other church activities have been halted.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

eelklutheran church in estoniacoronavirus in estonia
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
19:31

Conscript in Kalev Infantry Battalion diagnosed with coronavirus

18:29

Oil shale producer VKG closes Kiviter plant

17:55

Kaitseliit, Naiskodukaitse helping with coronavirus monitoring duties

17:46

Lutheran church caps congregations at 100, enacts other COVID-19 measures

17:32

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Estonia now 68

17:28

Tallink: No redundancies but looking at early holiday options

17:10

Finance minister: Economy could contract in 2020

16:59

Estonian National Opera cancels all performances through to May 1

16:11

Saaremaa proposes ferry passengers stay in vehicles during crossings

15:52

Coronavirus panic sees shops' sales volumes rival Christmas

15:35

Health Board: Goal no longer to find each individual coronavirus case

15:16

State forest company puts over €35 million from 2019 profits into coffers

14:59

Tax and Customs Board to close all offices Monday

14:37

Ida-Viru Central Hospital chief doctor: Home best place for isolation

14:18

Tallinn Central Library to stay open, National Library closes from Friday Updated

14:14

President's monthly salary to increase to €6,661, MP's to €4,330

13:43

PPA to close all customer service offices until Tuesday

13:30

Kiik: Virus spreading in hospitals and among medical staff greatest risk

13:13

Tänak in third place going into Rally Mexico day two

12:47

Tallink halts Tallinn-Stockholm return cruise ticket sales

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: