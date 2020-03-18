ETV2 to temporarily broadcast Sunday religious services

Due to the ongoing emergency situation and the ban on public gatherings, including worship, ETV2 will broadcast worship services on Sundays at 11 a.m.

The Estonian Council of Churches decided the first three worship services will be conducted by Urmas Viilma, Archbishop of the Estonian Evangelical Lutheran Church (March 22, Philippe Jourdan, Bishop of the Roman Catholic Church (March 29), and Erki Tamm (April 5).

Future ministers will be determined on a rolling basis, but taking into account the principle that all major denominations should be represented.

Sunday worship broadcasts will also be shown on Pereraadio, Vikerraadio, and Youtube channels.

