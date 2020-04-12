Archbishop Viilma: Interest in online worship services high

Today is Easter Sunday, but church doors remain closed to congregations. According to Estonian Evangelical Lutheran Church (EELK) Archbishop Urmas Viilma, the threat of the coronavirus has given churches a chance to reach people online.

Church doors are not closed altogether. Lutheran churches of major cities are open to those who wish to come and contemplate on their own, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported on Saturday.

"There is no point going to the cinema if there is no screening. The church remains the house of God even if services will not take place," Viilma said.

According to Viilma, interest in online worship services are high. "I have observed that a service might simultaneously be watched by more people than have come to church on an average Sunday," he said.

"I do not think the society is depressed and in stress. People are anxious, but I believe certain peace has come. The message of Easter confirms that even though church is empty, just as the tomb (of Jesus -ed.) was empty, it does not say everything is over - rather that the beautiful days and hope are still to come," Viilma added.

