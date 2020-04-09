Archbishop Viilma: Church must adapt to situation like all others

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Urmas Viilma
Source: ERR
The church must adapt to the emergency situation and the restrictions caused by the coronavirus outbreak just like everyone else, Head of the Estonian Evangelical Lutheran Church (EELK) Archbishop Urmas Viilma said.

Even though churches are open even during the emergency situation, Sunday worship services are not held. However, many churces have decided to broadcast worship services online.

"I think it has been a kind of a blessing for our church because of this jump in innovation. But we cannot jump further than our older generation can, we have to take care of those who have trouble using internet," Viilma said on ETV's current affairs show "Ringvaade".

"I think we can see a change of paradigm in all areas. Musicians are performing online, theatre performances are broadcast online. The world is changing. Whoever says 'life before corona and life after corona', is right," The Archbishop noted.

"The church has had to adopt throughout history, we have to adapt in this situation, as well. But there are still people who are not ready to move online yet. We still have to work with them," Viilma said, adding that clergymen and volunteers have telephone conversations with people who are unable to watch services online.

For the coming Easter holidays, the church has sent out guidelines on how to conduct a small service at home," Viilma said. In addition to that, people can catch the services online or on ETV.

However, Viilma calls on people to avoid visiting cemetaries on Good Friday in order to avoid mass gatherings of people.

Editor: Anders Nõmm

