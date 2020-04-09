ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Archbishop of the EELK Urmas Viilma at St. Mary's Cathedral in Tallinn.
Archbishop of the EELK Urmas Viilma at St. Mary's Cathedral in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Churches throughout Estonia remain closed due to the ongoing emergency situation, however many Good Friday and Easter services will nonetheless be broadcast via TV, the radio and online. ERR's overview includes a variety of denominations as well as services in Estonian, Russian and English.

In a statement addressed to church congregations and the people of Estonia, the Estonian Council of Churches (EKN) called on people to pray and act in the name of people suffering due to the pandemic as well as the sustainability of community.

"Pray for everyone, but especially for the peace of those loved ones who have already been touched by the virus," the EKN said. "Ask the Creator for wisdom for doctors and researchers to cure and halt this virus, and for governments and international organizations in the fight against it worldwide. Do this together during the holidays and church services ahead, which are being brought to us via television and the internet. Be grateful for this opportunity and use it. Help them strengthen our spiritual cohesion and bring holiday cheer to our hearts, as expressed by Jesus' words: 'Because I live, you also will live.' (John 14:19)"

Holy Week services on TV and on the radio

ETV

Friday, April 10 at 11:00 a.m. — Good Friday service at the Church of St. Simeon and the Prophetess Hanna, Tallinn (Estonian Apostolic Orthodox Church, EAÕK)

Sunday, April 12 at 11:00 a.m. — Easter Sunday service at St. Mary's Cathedral, Tallinn (Estonian Evangelical Lutheran Church, EELK)

ETV2

Sunday, April 19 at 11:00 a.m. — Easter Sunday prayer, served by EAÕK Metropolitan Stefanos and Father Sakarias Leppik

ETV+

Sunday, April 12 at 7:30 a.m. — Russian-language prayer, served by High Priest Rostislav Kozakevitš (EAÕK)

Sunday, April 19 at 7:30 a.m. — Russian-language prayer, served by Metropolitan Yevgeny and Deacon Aristarh Sviridetski (Estonian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate, MPEÕK)

Vikerraadio and Klassikaraadio

Friday, April 10 at 11:00 a.m. — Good Friday service at Mustamäe Church, Tallinn (EELK)

Sunday, April 12 at 11:00 a.m. — Easter Sunday service at Keila Baptist Church (Union of Evangelical Christian and Baptist Churches of Estonia)

Pereraadio

More information here (link in Estonian).

Raadio 7

More information here (link in Estonian).

EKN member services online

Estonian Evangelical Lutheran Church (EELK)

Friday, April 10 at 10:00 a.m. — Good Friday service, St. Paul's Church, Tartu

Saturday, April 11 at 9:00 p.m. — Holy Saturday vigil, St. Mary's Church, Põlva

Sunday, April 12 at 3:00 p.m. — Easter Sunday service, St. Lawrence's Church, Kuressaare

Monday, April 13 at 12:00 p.m. — Easter Monday service, St. Mary's Church, Tallinn

Roman Catholic Church in Estonia

Thursday, April 9 at 6:00 p.m. — Maundy Thursday, Mass of the Lord's Supper, Sts. Peter and Paul Cathedral, Tallinn

Friday, April 10 at 12:30 p.m. — Good Friday, Way of the Cross, Sts. Peter and Paul Cathedral, Tallinn

Friday, April 10 at 3:30 p.m. — Good Friday, Celebration of Christ's Passion, Sts. Peter and Paul Cathedral, Tallinn

Saturday, April 11 at 10:00 p.m. — Holy Saturday vigil, Sts. Peter and Paul Cathedral, Tallinn

Sunday, April 12 at 11:30 a.m. — Easter Sunday Mass, Sts. Peter and Paul Cathedral, Tallinn

Union of Evangelical Christian and Baptist Churches of Estonia

Friday, April 10 at 12:00 p.m. — Good Friday service, St. Olaf's Church, Tallinn, live on Pereraadio

Sunday, April 12 at 11:00 a.m. — Easter Sunday service, Nõmme Baptist Church

Sunday, April 12 at 11:00 a.m. — Easter Sunday service, Carmel Baptist Church, Rakvere

Sunday, April 12 at 11:00 a.m. — Easter Sunday service, 3D Congregation

Sunday, April 12 at 2:00 p.m. — Easter Sunday Russian-language service, Tallinn Baptist Church Bethany

Estonian Methodist Church

Friday, April 10 at 11:00 a.m. — Good Friday service, Pärnu Agape Church

Friday, April 10 at 12:00 p.m. — Good Friday service, Tallinn Methodist Church

Sunday, April 12 at 10:00 a.m. — Easter Sunday service, Tallinn Methodist Church

Sunday, April 12 at 11:00 a.m. — Easter Sunday service, Tartu St. Luke's Church

Sunday, April 12 at 1:00 p.m. — Easter Sunday service in Russian, Tallinn Methodist Church

Estonian Christian Pentecostal Church (EKNK)

Friday, April 10 at 12:00 p.m. — Good Friday service, Lihula Pentecostal Church

Saturday, April 11 at 12:00 p.m. — Holy Saturday service, Abja-Paluoja Pentecostal Church

Sunday, April 12 at 10:30 a.m. — Easter Sunday service, Toompea Pentecostal Church, Tallinn

Sunday, April 12 at 11:00 a.m. — Easter Sunday service, Nelikaare Pentecostal Church, Kuressaare

Sunday, April 12 at 1:00 p.m. — Easter Sunday service in English, Focus Church, Tallinn

Estonian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate, MPEÕK  

Alexander Nevsky Cathedral, Tallinn services on Youtube

Church of the "Quick to Hearken" Icon of the Mother of God, Tallinn services on Youtube

Estonian Conference of Seventh-day Adventist Church

Services online live and viewable later

Charismatic Episcopal Church of Estonia

Services available on Facebook

Editor: Aili Vahtla

churchesestonian council of churchesemergency situationeasterbroadcasts
