Head of Catholic Church in Estonia: Pope's Iraq visit a historic one ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Head of the Catholic Church in Estonia Mons Philippe Jourdan on Monday's edition of 'Välisilm'. Source: ERR
News

Head of the Roman Catholic church in Estonia Mons Philippe Jourdan, has called Pope Francis recent Iraq visit historically significant not only for that country, but for the entire middle-east region.

Pope Francis was the first pontiff ever to visit Iraq, which he did from last Thursday to Monday, at a time when that country is going through a difficult period, Mons Jourdan noted.

Appearing on ETV foreign affairs show "Välisilm" Monday night, Mons Jourdan, originally from France but who speaks fluent Estonian, said that thie visit had: "Already been Pope John Paul II's great dream 20 years ago, to go to Iraq and also to visit Iraqi Christians. /.../ But John Paul II could not go because the situation in Iraq did not allow it and this was something of a major pain."

John Paul II's pontificate had seen conflict in the region almost throughout, starting with the Iran-Iraq War and continuing with operations Desert Storm and Desert Fox in the 1990s, and the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq in 2003.

Pope Benedict XVI, John Paul II's successor, also was unable to make the trip, for similar reasons, though this did not kill off the idead, Mons Jourdan said.

Finally with Pope Francis' trip becoming a reality, this ambition was met, even though it came with risks in terms of both the pandemic and personal security, which Mons Jourdan called his own personal biggest concern, adding that if the trip had not gone ahead: "It would have been a huge blow to the Iraqi Christians and to the entire Iraqi people."

Mons Jourdan noted that the pope, who is aged 84, had received the coronavirus vaccine.

"This is historic for the whole of the Middle East. As we know, what is significant for the Middle East translates also to the security and peace in the whole world, because if something goes wrong there, the whole world also has to live in the same bad situation," Mons Jourdan told presenter Astrid Kannel.

During his visit, Pope Francis visited Shia leader Sistani, as well as with Iraqi Christians, many of whom have had to flee due to persecution, Sunni leaders and major political leaders and others. Iraq's population is split about 50-50 between Sunni and Shia.

Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) personnel continue to serve in Iraq as part of the ESTGUARD4 deployment and contribution to the ongoing NATO Mission Iraq (NMI) peacekeeping and security forces training initiative.

The original "Välisilm" clip (in Estonian) is here.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccines

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

00:05

AK: Ambulance crews may need to be reduced in size to cope with crisis

09.03

Health minister: COVID-19 rates will fall from late March

09.03

Supreme Court throws out, puts to bed long-running 'Nelery' name case

09.03

Head of Catholic Church in Estonia: Pope's Iraq visit a historic one

09.03

Government approves lock-down measures starting Thursday

09.03

Tartu city kindergarten fees waived for one month

09.03

Estonian personnel take part in major NATO multinational exercise

09.03

Birdwatcher clinches top prize in international competition

09.03

Government providing €8.5 million in tourist sector aid

09.03

Leading politicians react to lock-down: Clear signals, leadership needed

09.03

Latvian, Estonian language promotion award open for nominations

09.03

Electoral office preparing for autumn's elections, e-voting likely a boon

09.03

Kontaveit through to Dubai last 16

09.03

Tallinn mayor calls for coronavirus national emergency situation

09.03

Latvian prime minister: Latvia ready to help treat Estonian covid patients

09.03

Weather Service issues glazed ice and snow warning

09.03

Third Finnish-Estonian future cooperation study launched

09.03

State in €10-million Swedish anti-tank weapons procurement

09.03

Equality commissioner: Society still hasn't adjusted to women working

09.03

Minister: New school restrictions in force until April 12

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: