Church of Kazan to be restored for 300th anniversary

Renovations at the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady of Kazan in Tallinn will be completed by its upcoming 300th anniversary in September.

On September 21, the Church of Kazan will turn 300 and restoration work has been ongoing for the last four years. Some of the most notable work was done to restore 17th-century icons.

ETV's "Aktuaalne kaamera" visited the church on Liivalaia tanav on Wednesday when the members of the Moscow Patriarchate's congregation were celebrating Christmas.

"Today is an important day for us because a unique icon from the 17th century arrived after restoration," Grigory Seliverstov, an assistant priest of the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady of Kazan, said.

Despite coronavirus restrictions, the congregation is still eager to go to church and are following the new rules which suggest calling ahead and signing up. Fifty people are allowed in at once.

Tallinn's Kazan Church is the oldest wooden church in Tallinn and Estonia's oldest wooden churches are on Ruhnu Island's and the Sutlepa Chapel at the Open Air Museum, AK reported.

The church survived the Second World War bombing raids in 1944 when most of the architecture in the surviving area did not.

