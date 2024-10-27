X!

Narva Museum raising funds for restoration of 18th century Orthodox icon

News
Unique icon.
Unique icon. Source: ERR
News

Narva Museum has a large number of Orthodox icons in need of restoration or conservation, some of which have been waiting their turn for decades. Now, the museum has launched a donation campaign to raise funds for the cause.

The 18th century icon the museum is looking to raise funds for is an extraordinary one. Typically, icons were painted onto wood panels, but this one features gold and silver embroidery on linen and silk fabric; only the saints' faces were painted, ETV's "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported Saturday.

On top of the techniques used to make it, what also makes this particular icon unique is the choice of saints featured – Paul, Sergius and Catherine.

"The more masterful the craftsmanship, the rarer the technology, and the more unique the choice of saints an icon features, the more valuable it is even financially," explained icon historian Orest Kormašov. "This is one of the most interesting items in the museum's icon collection."

Narva Museum houses nearly 400 icons, 60 of which are on display in Narva Art Gallery's icon corner. The rest are in need of restoration and conservation.

This particular icon has been waiting its turn for 40 years already.

"No one has enough money to restore everything," acknowledged museum exhibition manager Anne Raud. "We decided that one more icon could be displayed – one that would capture people's interest, so they themselves could also contribute to help preserve and also display it."

The museum will need to raise around €3,000 to restore this historic icon.

Narva Museum's previous icon collection was destroyed in the 1950s, as Orthodox icons were deemed worthless by occupying Soviet authorities. Orthodox believers in Estonia still face challenges today, however that does not mean that Orthodox heritage shouldn't be preserved.

"Orthodoxy is Christianity," Kormašov noted. "It's universal. And in fact, Orthodox icons reflect that very spiritual aspect inherent to all people, regardless of denomination."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Aili Vahtla

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

11:56

Estonia's parties say they're ready to slash MP expense allowances

10:59

Experts: Personal ties affect people getting used to changed skylines

09:53

Narva Museum raising funds for restoration of 18th century Orthodox icon

26.10

New EOK secretary general: I'm really motivated to give back to Estonian sport

26.10

Haapsalu youngsters try out life as a librarian during 'Library Days'

26.10

Unemployment Insurance Fund plans to keep branches open in all county centers

26.10

EDF colonel: Russian forces currently unable to make major breakthroughs

26.10

Light show and open-air rave with Goldie to bring Tartu 2024 to a close

26.10

SDE's draft would not oblige security authorities to remove voters from register

26.10

Estonian men's number one Mark Lajal into ATP75 semi-finals at Sioux Falls

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

25.10

Bolt CEO calls remote work 'insanity,' says more in-office days needed

26.10

EDF colonel: Russian forces currently unable to make major breakthroughs

25.10

Clocks go back one hour in Estonia on Sunday

26.10

Svet's coalition partners against taking out loan to fund Rail Baltica

25.10

New state app will be trilingual

25.10

Fear of car tax yet to cause rush to sell vehicles for scrap

26.10

Light show and open-air rave with Goldie to bring Tartu 2024 to a close

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo