Majority of damaged works in Narva-Jõesuu church fire can be restored ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Open gallery
12 photos
News

75 percent of the works damaged by a fire in the Narva-Jõesuu Saint Vladimir Orthodox Church on Sunday can be restored, experts said after an initial assessment.

The Orthodox Church in Narva-Jõesuu caught flames in the early morning hours on Sunday with the emergency center (Häirekeskus) receiving a call at around 5 a.m. By the time firefighters arrived, the building, known as the Church of the Icon of the Mother of God, was fully ablaze, needing four hours to be put out.

First responders managed to extinguish the fire and save the church building, which is wooden, but not before a large number of valuable church items were destroyed. An assessment of the damages to the protected building itself will take some time to conduct, the Estonian National Heritage Board announced on Wednesday.

The process to rescue the valuable icons and paraphernalia was started as soon as conditions allowed on Sunday, but a majority of the works in the church received heat, soot and water damages.

On Tuesday, the works were assessed by Heritage Board experts, along with conservators from Kanut, a heritage protection center, conducting on-site primary emergency conservation - mainly dealing with covering the damaged icons with prophylactic stickers in order to avoid peeling and discoloration during drying.

There were 105 valuable artworks in the Saint Vladimir Church, along with other church assets of great value to the local congregation. Heritage Board cultural heritage department head Linda Lainvoo pointed out a collection of high-quality Orthodox objects from the second half of the 19th century in particular. The collection consists of icons, chandeliers and other hanging lights, in addition to liturgical objects such as crosses and cups, to go with textiles and printed materials.

Heritage Board monument and museum collection inspector Kadri Tael said the first view of the church was quite uncomforting. "The initial overview showed that some valuable icons, including one of the most important ones of the church - the icon behind the throne, but also five icons of the royal gate - have been completely destroyed. The overview was rather positive when it comes to movable works, 75-80 percent of the objects can be restored, "Tael said.

Seriously damaged works that have gone through primary conservation will be taken to the Narva Museum. The local municipality government has found facilities to store the remaining objects.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccinations

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:55

Gallery: COVID-19 vaccinations take place on Kihnu Island

18:33

Gallery: Eesti Laul 2021 rehearsals underway

18:02

Siim Kallas: Estonian foreign policy should avoid transnational intrigue

17:36

Tallinn hospital closes one of two coronavirus wards

17:21

Jüri Ratas: I have been among the greatest supporters of EKRE voters

16:55

Tallink: Finland travel restrictions followed by passenger numbers halving

16:29

Gallery: New permanent exhibition opens at KUMU

16:08

Global Estonian report: February 17-24

16:05

Tartu wants schools to move to distance learning after holidays

15:57

Court annuls harassment fine imposed on former opera director Updated

15:41

Majority of damaged works in Narva-Jõesuu church fire can be restored

15:21

Russian embassy: Change of Estonian government not led to thaw in relations

14:51

Fuel prices rise again

14:21

Janek Õiglane and Maicel Uibo to miss European championships

14:15

Annual report: Russia trying to take advantage of coronavirus pandemic

14:06

Mobility habits returning to pre-pandemic levels in Estonia

13:54

Performing arts leader on dispersing theater public: No ideal solution

13:11

Portal: Prime minister to scrap controversial US lawyer deal

13:01

Health minister: Estonia's vaccination capacity could be 100,000 a week

12:35

Finland, Estonia still discussing travel restrictions

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: