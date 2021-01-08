Development project at Niguliste Church will allow public access to tower

A development at Niguliste Church (St. Nicholas Church) in Tallinn Old Town in 2021 will see an elevator and viewing platform built for the tower of the church, allowing for tourists and locals alike to take a view of Tallinn from some 100 m above ground.

The idea to open the restored church's tower to the public, adding a viewing platform, exposition rooms and an elevator, originates from the 1970s.

"Back then, the contruction was not carried out due to several reasons, but an elevator shaft was built during restoration works, allowing for the Art Museum of Estonia to return to the topic in the early-2000s," explained Tarmo Saaret, director of the museum in Nigulist Church.

In 2019, the Art Museum of Estonia ordered for special modernized heritage protection conditions for restoration of Niguliste's tower and the small chapel. The finished project also considered adding an elevator from the first floor, allowing for museum visitors to visit the tower. A solution to extend the chapel's exposition space was also thought of.

The goal of the elevator project is to allow visitors another perspective to see the Old Town. Additionally, the museum wants to offer an attractive experience and an opportunity to enjoy views of Tallinn.

Especially important is access for people in wheelchairs. "We are dealing with an important upgrade as a modern museum must develop and consider its guests' wishes and access to culturally and historically valuable buildings," explained Sirje Helme, director of the Art Museum of Estonia.

