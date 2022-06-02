Photos: Pirita, Pikakari beaches in Tallinn launch wheelchair accessibility

Opening of the new accessible beach at Tallinn's Pikakari Beach on Wednesday. June 1, 2022.
Pirita and Pikakari beaches in Tallinn have improved accessibility to the beach and water with the introduction of amphibious beach wheelchairs and wheelchair-accessible infrastructure.

Infrastructure to be built at both Pirita Beach and Pikakari Beach include a changing room, a shipping container to be used for storing inventory, a wooden patio and pavilion as well as a wooden ramp leading to the water, according to a press release.

Each beach now has three amphibious beach wheelchairs that are equipped both for soft terrain, including sand, and to float in the water. The accessible area is also staffed by a trained employee who will provide wheelchair users with the inventory as well as help them prepare to safely enter the water.

Accessible beach services will be available at both beaches from every day from 12-6 p.m. during the official beach season, which runs from June 1 through August 31.

To ensure availability, wheelchair users are encouraged to call ahead to book the use of beach wheelchairs on weekends by calling +372 5425 0424 (Pirita) or +372 5666 2455 (Pikakari).

More information about the new accessible beach services as well as other accessibility-related information can be found on the City of Tallinn's accessibility info portal here.

The accessible beaches at Pirita and Pikakari beaches were built in cooperation between the Tallinn Social Welfare and Healtheare Department, city district governments and security company G4S, which provides lifeguard services as well.

The new accessible facilities at Pirita Beach and Pikakari Beach cost the City of Tallinn a total of nearly €86,960, which was paid for out of the accessibility fund of the city's Social Welfare and Healtheare Department. Põhja-Tallinn and Pirita districts will be responsible for covering administrative expenses related to the accessible facilities.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

