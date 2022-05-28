Tallinn plans to increase number of public toilets, unveils new concept

The concept of a new municipal public toilet facility was unveiled in Tallinn's Männi Park on Thursday, where city officials stressed that gradually increasing the share of permanent public toilet facilities is a priority for the City of Tallinn.

"The container toilets installed during the renovation of Männi Pärk in Mustamäe [District] are an example of how the city is giving priority to stationary solutions when building new public toilets, and is extending the network of toilets beyond tourist areas, taking the needs of local residents into account," Tallinn Deputy Mayor Vladimir Svet (Center) said according to a press release.

"Permanent public toilets are an integral part of a high-quality public urban space that provides for all members of the community," he continued. "Extending the network of public toilets across the city will allow citizens to walk or cycle around Tallinn more easily, knowing they can use a public toilet if they need to. This is the principle we will try to follow in future urban planning."

This summer, 107 new public toilets will be installed in Tallinn, including 11 fully automatic and 11 container toilets, 7 sanitary containers at city beaches, and 78 temporary toilets installed for the summer season.

According to Tarmo Sulg, deputy director of the Tallinn Urban Environment and Public Works Department, another 20 fully automatic toilets will be installed in the city in the longer term as well.

"The new fully automatic toilets are expected to be installed gradually by 2026, both as part of overhauls of larger parks and green areas and in consideration of public demand," Sulg explained. "In total, there will be 34 automatic toilets in Tallinn's urban space. Ten of these will be installed as early as next year, replacing most of the old fully automatic toilets. Starting in 2024, new communications will be established for the further installatio of a total of 24 toilets, which will be completed over three years."

This year, some 34 percent of public toilets in Tallinn are stationary; this share is slated to increase to 65 percent by 2026.

By 2026, the city should boast at least 34 fully automatic outdoor toilets, 11 container-type toilets and 8 sanitary containers in public use, as well as another 29 portable toilets installed for the summer season. The exact number and location of public toilets may be subject to increase in accordance with residents' interest and city developments.

New automatic toilets to be pay toilets

All new fully automatic toilets will be pay toilets, as this will help reduce misuse and vandalism, the press release said. The service provider may charge a fee of no more than €0.50 for use, with the charge limit set from the time of installation through the end of 2033. Other optios are also being explored in partnership with the private sector, however.

"Tallinn residents' wish to see more public toilets in their urban space was also confirmed by the vote on the participatory budget, where the construction of new toilets in green areas proved the most popular option in two city districts," Svet highlighted. "As an additional measure, I have also called on district governments to consider making it compulsory for businesses to ensure that non-customers have access to toilets when granting licenses for street cafes. This same could also apply to certain city establishments located in crowded areas."

Over the next few years, the number of wheelchair-accessible toilets is to increase as well.

This summer, there will be more than 20 wheelchair-accessible public toilets in Tallinn, including all container-type outdoor toilets, sanitary containers at city beaches, two fully automatic toilets as well as three portable toilets.

Accessible public toilets in Tallinn

Tammsaare Park

Kanuti Garden (Mere puiestee)

Balti jaam (Rannamäe tee 1)

Falgi tee (tourist bus parking)

intersection of Reidi tee and Pikksilma tänav

Russalka monument (Pirita tee 1)

Stroomi Beach

Pikakari Beach

Tondiraba Park (by the ice rink)

Tondiraba Park (by the skate park)

Tondiraba Park (near the cafe)

Tondiraba Park (by the playground with the castle)

Pirita Beach (by the surf club)

Pirita Beach (on the beach)

Kadriorg Park (on Roheline aas)

Kadriorg Park (near the playground)

Männi Park (at the trolley stop)

Männi Park (near the cafe)

Harku Beach (two)

Kakumäe Beach (two)

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!