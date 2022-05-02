Daily: Naissaar island to be redeveloped as visitor attraction

South coast of Naissaar
South coast of Naissaar Source: (Iifar/Wikimedia Commons)
The island of Naissaar, which lies just off Tallinn, is set to get a tourism boost thanks to plans to set up a visitor center there which will highlight the island's military heritage, daily Postimees reports on its website.

The project will involve the national maritime museum, private enterprise and EU support, with investments set to total €10 million, Postimees reported on its English-language portal.

A former garrison in the north of the island, which can trace its routes to Russian Tsar Peter the Great's (1682-1725) attempts to fortify the island and Tallinn as a whole, will also be renewed, and a former railroad, officer's casino and artillery battery will also become tourist attractions.

The project is set to start in 2024 and to be completed in 2026, Postimees said.

Naisaar, literally "island of women", covers an area of 19 sq. km and is largely forested. It lies just 8.5 km off the coast of Tallinn so is visible from the mainland, dominates the approaches to Tallinn Bay and can be easily reached by boat.

It forms a part of Viimsi municipality, unlike nearby Aegna, which is administratively a part of the City of Tallinn (notwithstanding that Naisaar is nearer to Tallinn and Aegna is just off the Viimsi penisula).

The island was home to several hundred people on the eve of World War Two and the Soviet occupation, but was off limits after then and used the manufacture sea mines, the remains of which are visible in many places on the island. Other attractions include the lighthouse and church.

The island currently has only a handful of residents.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Daily: Naissaar island to be redeveloped as visitor attraction

