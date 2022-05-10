Gallery: Iconic golden globe to be reinstalled atop Toomkirik spire

A golden sphere is to be relocated at the pinnacle of the tower of the Toomkirik (Dome Church) on Toompea in Tallinn's Old Town, following a consecration ceremony on Tuesday.

Passersby in Tallinn may have noticed a wooden structure which recently enveloped the bell tower of the iconic 15th-century church, properly called St. Mary's Cathedral; after being brought down from the tower along with the weather vane which tops it out, the sphere was restored, with gold leaf gilding the thick copper globe.

Speaking at the ceremony, presided over by head of the Estonian Evangelical Lutheran Church (EELK) Archbishop Urmas Viilma, art historian and church restoration specialist Juhan Kilumets told ERR that the golden sphere has no parallel in Estonia: "It is, I think, the Estonian champion. There is none bigger."

The work is now complete and the golden ball will soon be returned to its regular location at the top of the spire, along with a time capsule including coins and a recent edition of "Eesti Kirik", the EELK's newsletter (see gallery above).

While the site was home to various church buildings dating back to at least the early 13th century, the current Toom Kirik structure dates to the 14th century, while the exterior dates to the following century. The interior is noted for the treasure trove of tombs and heraldic crests, which reflect the various occupying powers to be found through Estonia's history.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

