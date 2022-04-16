Estonian church leaders mark Good Friday

A cross in Tallinn on Good Friday.
A cross in Tallinn on Good Friday. Source: Sander Koit / ERR
Estonian church leaders marked Good Friday with public events for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic on Friday.

In Tallinn, church leaders laid candles a St John's Church (Jaani kirik) and at the foot of the War of Independence monument. They then visited the Peter and Paul Cathedral (Peeter-Pauli katedraal) followed by the Oleviste Church (Oleviste kirik) and Episcopal Cathedral (Tallinna Piiskoplik Toomkirik).

The leaders walked to each church in a procession known as The Way of the Cross led by a member carrying a wooden cross. The action remembers Jesus' suffering on the day of his death.

Archbishop Urmas Viilma, president of the Estonian Council of Churches (EELK), said while the procession has Catholic, rather than Lutheran roots, it is still carried out here.

"[I]t has taken place here in Tallinn and elsewhere in Estonian cities as an ecumenical endeavor where all Christian churches, mainly Western Christians, go on this journey together," he told ETV's current affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera".

Asked what peep should think about on Good Friday, Jaan Tammsalu, Jaani parish church teacher, said: "Peace! And what I can do to create peace around us. And that they would also be peace much, much further away from here."

Similar events also took place in Tartu and Haapsalu.

Editor: Helen Wright

