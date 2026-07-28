Tallinn's Nevsky Cathedral may be sold, demolished or made into a museum

Interior Minister Igor Taro's call to end the Moscow‑affiliated church's lease for the Alexander Nevsky Cathedral has revived debate over the landmark's future, with proposals ranging from relocating it, demolishing it, turning it into a museum, or integrating it more closely with Estonian culture.

Historian Lauri Vahtre (Isamaa) suggested last week on social media that the Nevsky Cathedral should be sold with the aim of removing the church from Toompea.

"Then it can be set up somewhere else, and everyone who loves it so dearly can visit it, be inside it, and climb on top of it. Tallinn would be freed from an arrogant symbol of Russification," Vahtre said.

Interior Minister Igor Taro (Eesti 200) responded to Vahtre's post: "You (Isamaa – ed.) are in power in Tallinn right now, end the lease with the Moscow church," Taro wrote.

The minister noted that the building belongs to the city of Tallinn and has been given out under a long‑term lease. "There is no need to nationalize anything, simply terminate the agreement early and shut off the money flow to the Moscow organization. It's not a classic parish church but a tourist magnet," he said.

"Whose interests are served by continuing to rent the Nevsky Cathedral to the Moscow church as the official representative of war criminal Kirill in Estonia?" the minister added.

Lease agreement was concluded under Russian pressure

Since 2001, the Estonian Christian Orthodox Church (EKÕK, formerly MPEÕK), affiliated with the Moscow Patriarchate, has had an agreement with the city of Tallinn for the use of the Alexander Nevsky Cathedral.

The building was handed over to the congregation for free use by decision of the city council (link in Estonian), but the congregation had to take over the management and maintenance of the church and insure the building for 6.7 million kroons.

At the time of the decision, Tallinn's ruling coalition consisted of Isamaaliit, the Reform Party, and the Moderates, together with Russian politicians and their electoral alliances Rahva Valik and Rahva Usaldus. The mayor was Jüri Mõis of Isamaaliit.

Ülestõusmispüha Aleksander Nevski kirikus Toompeal Autor/allikas: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR

Transfer of Orthodox church property to the Moscow‑affiliated church took place amid Russian pressure and confusion (link in Estonian). As Estonia was preparing for EU accession, politicians feared that issues raised by the Russian minority and the Orthodox Church could hinder accession.

Decisions were also influenced by domestic politics and business interests.

Sources emphasized the murky power relations in Tallinn at the time and the lobbying by businessmen engaged in trade with Russia, which may have influenced decisions regarding church property.

In the mid‑1990s, Russia imposed double customs duties on Estonian goods. Decisions favorable to the Russian church were often justified by the hope that Moscow might be persuaded to abolish the double tariffs. The tariffs were removed only in 2004, when Estonia joined the EU.

Another business aspect was the right granted to the Russian Orthodox Church to organize duty‑free exports of raw materials, from which Estonia benefited greatly as a transit country.

The Estonian Christian Orthodox Church (EKÕK) — formerly the Moscow Patriarchate's Estonian Orthodox Church (MPEÕK) — rents several properties (link in Estonian) in Tallinn. In 2024, the city unilaterally terminated the lease for Pikk tänav 64.

EKÕK's subordination to Moscow has been a major source of public controversy.

At the end of June, amendments to the Churches and Congregations Act took effect, prohibiting religious organizations in Estonia from being subordinate to a spiritual leader abroad who poses a threat to Estonia's security.

Religious organizations have until 28 December to bring their activities into compliance with the new requirements. Otherwise, the interior minister may initiate forced dissolution of the religious organization.

Tiit Terik. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

Terik: Today there is no legal basis to terminate the agreement

Tallinn Deputy Mayor Tiit Terik (Center Party) said on Friday that the city has a valid agreement with the congregation, and there is no legal basis to terminate it.

"There are certain clauses that provide for the possibility of terminating the lease, but today neither party has violated the terms. If we act as a rule‑of‑law state and respect agreements, then we currently have no legal basis to terminate the lease," Terik said.

"I naturally understand that Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine gives this whole topic a strong emotional charge. But we must clearly base our actions on legal grounds," he added.

At the same time, Tallinn unilaterally terminated another lease with EKÕK, concerning office space at Pikk Street 64.

Terik explained that in that case it was an open‑ended agreement, and the termination has resulted in an ongoing court dispute.

The deputy mayor stressed that as long as the Estonian state allows this church to operate, the city has no reason or possibility to terminate the Nevsky Cathedral lease.

Should the building be given a new function or handed over to another congregation?

"Everything must be done on a justified basis. The minister's summer whim has taken on a life of its own, but of course we must carefully consider all such steps. The question is simply: if one congregation can no longer continue its activities there, what will happen to this sacred building? It is a very special building," Terik said.

Oliver Orro Autor/allikas: ERR

Historian: Demolishing churches should be left to the Soviet era

Architectural historian Oliver Orro said on Monday in an interview, that demolishing or selling the Nevsky Cathedral would not be sensible.

"There are indeed such odd ideas that occasionally resurface. The building can certainly be seen as a symbol of the Russification era of the late 19th century. But it is not only that. It is a very beautiful, detailed, and refined historicist‑era building, and it has historically been very important to Estonia's Orthodox community," Orro said.

Orro expressed hope that ideas about demolishing churches would remain in the Soviet era. Even during Stalin's time, demolition was discussed, but the church remained standing.

Relocating the church would be expensive.

"It is not a log or timber‑frame building that can be easily dismantled. It is a massive stone structure. If you start taking it apart piece by piece, enormous material losses would occur, and nothing would remain of the magnificent mosaics and paintings inside, which form an important part of the building's value. Besides, it would be insanely expensive — who would pay for it?" Orro said.

Entrepreneur Tiit Pruuli suggested on social media turning the church into a museum.

"Whether a museum of Russification or a museum of religion — that could be discussed. I personally think a neutral, explanatory place about religious matters would be useful. There are many good examples worldwide," Pruuli wrote.

Orro noted that many churches were turned into museums during the Soviet era. Churches have also been converted into concert halls or given other functions.

"One must consider who would maintain such a museum, because a museum is an institution that is never fully self‑sustaining," the historian said.

He noted that the church has large basement rooms, which once housed a book repository during Soviet times. "In principle, a museum in the church's basement telling the story of the building, the Russification era in Estonia, and the history of Orthodoxy in Estonia would be entirely conceivable."

Alexander Nevsky Cathedral in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

Could the Nevsky Cathedral host Estonian Independence Day services?

Estonia has two Orthodox churches: the Estonian Apostolic Orthodox Church and the Estonian Christian Orthodox Church.

Orro said that according to agreed rules in the Orthodox world, having two different Orthodox churches in one country is wrong and unnatural.

"Perhaps if the Moscow Orthodox Church joined the Orthodox Church under the Constantinople Patriarchate as an independent diocese and was no longer under Moscow, the situation could be improved," Orro said.

He asked whether the building must necessarily be used by the Moscow Orthodox Church if it continues to function as an Orthodox church.

Orro also proposed tying the church more closely to Estonia.

"As a slightly provocative idea, one could suggest gradually taking it over ourselves — through a museum, through Orthodox music concerts. There has been debate over what role religion and religious ceremonies should play in state events in today's religiously indifferent Estonia," Orro said.

He asked why Independence Day services or other ceremonies must take place only in the Tallinn's Toomkirik (St. Mary's Cathedral). "Let's hold them sometimes in the Alexander Nevsky Cathedral with an Orthodox liturgy."

Orro said this would work for the better inclusion of residents of Slavic background.

"At first glance, the idea may seem strange and unacceptable, but one can ask whether a ceremony in a Lutheran church is necessarily more national for Estonians today than an Estonian‑language Orthodox liturgy," he said.

The architectural historian noted that ideas about what to do with the building surface from time to time. He said the placement of the building on Toompea was provocative.

"During the Russification era, it was deliberately placed in front of the governor's building, which was also the residence of the representative of Russian power in Estonia, and deliberately set to compete with the Toomkirik, symbolizing German Lutheranism," he added.

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