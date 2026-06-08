Minister says Orthodox Church must cut ties with Moscow after high court ruling

Estonia's interior minister said Monday that the country's Supreme Court's decision upholding amendments to the churches law means the Estonian Orthodox Christian Church must sever its subordinate ties to the Moscow Patriarchate.

"The Ministry of the Interior continues to affirm that the purpose of the soon-to-enter-into-force amendments to the Churches and Congregations Act is to protect freedom of religion in Estonia," minister Igor Taro said in a press release. "This means that religious associations operating in Estonia may not have administrative or other subordinate ties to religious institutions located abroad that justify or support war, aggression, or terrorism, and that pose a threat to Estonia's security."

According to the minister, the introduction of such restrictions — and responsibility for them — lies solely with the Russian leadership, which launched a deadly war of aggression against Ukraine and uses the Moscow Patriarchate of the Orthodox Church as its ally in justifying and supporting that aggression and war.

Igor Taro. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

"Precisely for that reason, we believe that the Estonian Orthodox Christian Church (formerly the Estonian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate, EOC-MP – ed.) must end its subordinate relationship with the Moscow Patriarchate and Patriarch Kirill," Taro added.

The minister also noted that Russia's leadership is trying to portray Estonia as a country that violates human rights and freedom of religion, but Taro stressed that these claims are not true: "Estonia is a rule-of-law state. The amendments do not result in a ban on Orthodoxy in Estonia. The state does not intend to close any church buildings or monasteries."

"If we were to reach a point where a religious association's activities must be terminated due to prohibited ties, that decision would not be made by the minister or the ministry; any decision on the forced dissolution of a religious association would be made solely by a court," Taro said.

The transition period from the law's entry into force is six months, during which the Ministry of the Interior will communicate with all religious associations affected by the amendments and, if necessary, offer assistance and support in updating their statutes.

Ringo Ringvee Autor/allikas: Siim Lõvi / ERR

Ringvee: We will help religious associations

Ringo Ringvee, an adviser in the Ministry of the Interior's Department for Religious Affairs and Civil Society, said Monday at a press conference that over the next six months the plan is to engage with all religious associations that may have ties to an aggressor state.

"We will hold discussions and provide the necessary guidance on how to bring their statutes into line with the law, and then the ball will largely be in the court of those religious associations. Whether those decisions are made and whether those changes are implemented in their statutes, we will see. Our expectation is that all organizations living and operating in Estonia comply with Estonian law," Ringvee said.

"If nothing happens during that period, then, as the minister said, procedures will follow that concern proposals for forced dissolution," he added.

Ringvee emphasized that, since various information operations are likely to begin in connection with the Supreme Court ruling, he wanted to state in advance that claims about closing churches or religious organizations are not true.

"That is definitely not true; it is simply not possible under the law. However, it is a message that may be used in propaganda. The actions we are taking are practical and supportive, and we all hope that matters will be resolved — that statutes will be brought into order and that these ties with hostile foreign actors will be severed," Ringvee said.

Jevgeni Ossinovski ja Mihhail Kõlvart Vikerraadios Autor/allikas: Priit Mürk/ERR

Center Party chairman Mihhail Kõlvart said that in his view, the Supreme Court's decision published Monday does not actually bring legal clarity.

"This [churches and congregations] law creates room for interpretation, and that in turn means that, I believe, new court proceedings await us in specific cases," he said.

This story has been updated to add comments by Ringo Ringvee and Mihhail Kõlvart.

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