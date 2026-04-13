ISS: Estonian Christian Orthodox Church still run from Moscow

Even though the recently renamed Estonian Christian Orthodox Church tries to appear independent, its activities are still curated from Moscow, Estonia's internal security yearbook reveals.

The Estonian Christian Orthodox Church under the Moscow Patriarchate (EKÕK, formerly the Estonian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate) remains affiliated with the Russian Orthodox Church, which continues to cooperate with Russia's security agencies, the Estonian Internal Security Service (ISS/KAPO) noted.

Although the church adopted a new name last year, only cosmetic amendments were made to its statutes to create the appearance of independence from the Moscow Patriarch who continues to use Christian rhetoric to justify Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine. In addition, EKÕK continues to be led by Metropolitan Yevgeny from Russia, whose Estonian residence permit was not extended on security grounds, forcing him to leave the country, according to the agency's annual report.

Despite EKÕK's efforts to present itself as an independent and self-governing church, its activities are in fact directed by the Russian Orthodox Church. Guidance and coordination are primarily provided, on behalf of Vladimir Gundyayev, also known as Patriarch Kirill, by the Moscow Patriarchate's Department for External Church Relations and the Administration for Dioceses in the Near Abroad, which was established on March 24, 2022, one month after the start of Russia's full-scale war in Ukraine.

Last year, Estonia refused to extend the residence permit of Mihhail Sorokatyi (hieromonk Ilya), a Russian citizen serving in the Narva Diocese of EKÕK under the jurisdiction of the Moscow Patriarchate. Sorokatyi had been engaged in divisive activities and historical propaganda in cooperation with the Russian Embassy. He has since left Estonia.

Sorokatyi arrived in Estonia in 2013 from a monastery in Mordovia, taking up a position as a priest-monk leading a congregation in Mustvee. Since his arrival, he participated annually in commemorative events in Estonia that support Kremlin propaganda narratives, the ISS said.

Most recently, in April 2025, he took part in a propaganda event organized by the Russian Embassy in Mustvee at the grave of Dmitri Ganin, who died during the Bronze Night riots in 2007. At the event, the embassy accused the Republic of Estonia of failing to properly investigate the incident.

Nuns supplying military arms to occupied areas in Ukraine

Long-term residence permits were also revoked for nuns employed under contract by the congregation of the Narva Cathedral of the Resurrection of the Lord, which belongs to EKÕK. For example, in 2025, EKÕK employed Igumeniya Yekaterina Chainikova, head of the Exaltation of the Cross Jerusalem Stavropegial Convent near Moscow, and the convent's treasurer Elvira Koroleva (nun Juvenalia).

The Exaltation of the Cross Jerusalem Stavropegial Convent is directly involved in supporting Russia's aggression, collecting aid for the war effort and delivering it. However, its activities do not stop there — together with the All-Russia People's Front, overseen by Sergei Kiriyenko, deputy head of the Russian presidential administration, the convent also supplies military equipment to occupied territories, the ISS noted.

As the convent's head, Chainikova supports Russia's aggression in Ukraine in line with the example and calls of Patriarch Kirill, the ISS added.

Dmitri Burov photographing the Kuperjanov Battalion. Source: EDF

In February 2026, Dmitri Burov, also known as priest-monk Daniil and affiliated with EKÕK, left Estonia. He did not conceal his unwillingness to answer questions from the Estonian state concerning Russia's special services and military, nor did he wish to comment on Russia's aggression in Ukraine.

Burov had reason to remain silent on many matters: between 2012 and 2013, he served as head of the cooperation department with the armed forces and law enforcement agencies in the Amur Diocese of the Russian Orthodox Church.

While in Estonia, Burov was also involved in an incident in which he, together with an associate, Vasily Dyatchenko — Archimandrite Vladimir of the Yaransk Diocese of the Russian Orthodox Church — filmed the territory of a military unit near the entrance and outer perimeter of the Kuperjanov Infantry Battalion's Taara barracks in Võru.

"Such a 'pilgrimage' to the Kuperjanov Battalion is certainly not typical behavior for a priest, but it explains Burov's reluctance to answer questions related to Russia's special services and its aggression against Ukraine," the ISS noted.

Last year, six EKÕK clergy members were issued Schengen entry bans or barred from entering Estonia due to security concerns; this year, one (Burov).

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