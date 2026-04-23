Pro-Russian propagandist crimes against state case heads to court

The Prosecutor's Office has sent to court a case charging an alleged pro-Kremlin propagandist with non-violent acts against Estonia and violating international sanctions.

Oleg Bessedin, a prominent figure in Estonia's Russian-speaking community, had run a Facebook group and YouTube channel, both now suspended, which allegedly disseminated pro-Russian propaganda in Estonia.

State Prosecutor Taavi Pern said Bessedin has "consistently" cooperated with Russian state institutions and their representatives, in order to take part in influence activities as described in the indictment.

"Russia is conducting active informational influence operations, during which large amounts of propaganda and disinformation are spread. The aim is to divide the populations of other countries and to sway them to support Russia's political choices. It is precisely in such influence activities that, in the prosecutor's assessment, Oleg Bessedin has participated. After examining the evidence collected in the criminal case, the court will be able to pass judgment on Oleg Bessedin's actions," Pern said.

According to the charge sheet, Bessedin had been actively participating in pro-Kremlin influence activities since at least May 2022, and had remained in contact with various Russian institutions, officials, and individuals involved in such influence operations.

In taking part in these activities, Bessedin is alleged to have committed non-violent actions directed against the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Estonia.

The prosecutor has also charged him with broadcasting Russian-sanctioned television programs and content in Estonia via television and social media channels under his control; he is also charged with making sanctioned content available to other channels.

The purpose of international sanctions imposed on Russia is to prevent the spread of Russian propaganda and disinformation and to limit Russia's capacity for aggression. Via its propaganda and disinformation, Russia also spreads narratives that have been used to justify attacks against its neighboring countries, the prosecutor noted.

Bessedin also amplified these types of narratives in order to create the impression among participants in Russia's political decision-making process that these reflect the views of Estonia's Russian-speaking population, the indictment states.

A legal entity, i.e., a company, connected to Bessedin's alleged violation of sanctions agreed, via its representative, to remedy the consequences of that offense, and via that deal the prosecutor has terminated the criminal proceedings against that company on grounds of expediency. The company representative is required to donate €4,000 to an Estonian charitable organization supporting Ukraine, as a result of that ruling.

Bessedin benefited from that company's activities, the charge sheet finds, so the issue of his guilt on this will be examined at the Harju County Court.

The pre-trial investigation was conducted by the Estonian Internal Security Service (ISS), the authority which had initially detained Bessedin last November.

The first-tier Harju County Court in November 2025 remanded Bessedin in custody for two months over suspected crimes against the Estonian state. He was suspected of violating international sanctions and engaging in anti-state activities. Prosecutors alleged his YouTube work was coordinated with individuals in the Russian Federation linked to influence operations, while risks of reoffending and fleeing the country, most likely to Russia, were cited as reasons for detention.

Bessedin has denied his guilt.

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