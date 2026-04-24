ISS annual review now available as English-language podcast

The Estonian Internal Security Service (ISS) has released its 2025–2026 annual review, now available in full as a podcast on Spotify in both Estonian and English.

"As officers of the ISS, we work every day to ensure that Estonia is a difficult target for adversaries and that people in Estonia can feel safe here," the agency comments on Spotify.

"In cooperation with domestic and international partners, the ISS builds a sufficiently strong layer of protection to address these threats and challenges. With the annual review, we provide an overview of the threat landscape and the most effective ways to mitigate these risks."

The audio version is narrated by Sergo Vares, with the soundscape created by freelance composer Janek Murd.

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