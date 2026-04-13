X!

ISS: Mainstream media amplifying propaganda is a success for Russia

News
Russian flag at Ivangorod Fortress, across the river from Narva, on the Estonian-Russian border.
Russian flag at Ivangorod Fortress, across the river from Narva, on the Estonian-Russian border. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR
News

Estonia's Internal Security Service (ISS/KAPO) has said that mainstream media reporting on Russia's "inexpensive social media campaigns" that aim to divide society is viewed as a "success" in Moscow.

The agency's 2025-2026 yearbook, published on Monday, says Russia – referred to as the "adversary" – "seeks to undermine social cohesion and alliances and to erode trust in the state."

It says attempts were made "repeatedly" to do this in Estonia last year and "similar attacks are likely to continue."

The yearbook says Russia is increasingly using social media to spread its narratives and propaganda because sanctions placed on the country after it launched the full-scale war in Ukraine have "curtailed" its "hostile activities," including spreading propaganda.

Once published online, the narratives and propaganda are "amplified by artificial intelligence and algorithm-driven information flows."

"Efforts focus on persuading individuals to present hostile narratives as their own, because propaganda is more effective when disseminated by local voices," the ISS writes.

"Last year, we repeatedly saw attempts to destabilize Estonia's internal stability through simple and inexpensive social media campaigns – from bomb threats to attacks targeting the local community in Narva, both on Telegram."

If these campaigns make it off social media and into the media, this is seen as a victory.

"For the adversary, having such campaigns amplified by mainstream media is considered a success, as it enhances the credibility and reach of hostile messages," the agency writes.

Narratives and AI

The main narrative Russia wants to promote and amplify is that Russians are victims and the West is fascist, the ISS says.

"These narratives are used to justify the ongoing war against Ukraine and to discredit European countries and realistic interpretations of history," the yearbook says.

It uses AI in several ways to do this.

"Artificial intelligence is used to translate and amplify propaganda narratives automatically. By training language models, the aim is to saturate the internet with content aligned with Kremlin positions, ensuring that the growing user base of chatbots receives responses consistent with those narratives," it says.

As Russia is now seeking to control the internet, Russian information space and steer its citizens towards state-developed apps, they are more likely to receive "increasingly censored news, distorted information, and manipulated narratives."

"These include claims of alleged persecution of Russians in Estonia, assertions that Western rearmament is aimed at attacking Russia and misrepresentations of Russian military operations on the Ukrainian front," the agency says.

State television is still important for older viewers who do not use social media.

"Despite declining viewership, Russian state television maintains its influence, as older Russian-speaking audiences continue to shape attitudes within their communities," the ISS writes.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

simple news in estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:10

ISS: Scale of China's influence activities increased last year in Estonia

13:32

ISS: Estonian Christian Orthodox Church still run from Moscow

13:27

Ülemiste mall bomb suspect charged with attempted murder

12:55

Businessmen boost Isamaa's first-quarter donations above €200,000

12:22

Center Party pays off €1 million fine

11:54

Estonian fair vendors face growing pressure from cheap imports

11:39

ISS: Russian MFA sends protest note over Estonian algae

11:28

Estonia caught a record number of Russian collaborators in 2025 Updated

11:22

EDF colonel: Ukrainians have managed to prevent Russia's spring offensive

10:55

Parliament set to expand powers for political funding watchdog

be prepared!

Most Read articles

11.04

Navy commander: We won't detain Russian 'shadow fleet' ships due to escalation fears

06.04

Experts: Extent of damage to Russian ports to become clear within months

12.04

Debris from suspected Ukrainian drone found on Estonian beach

10.04

Potato farmer: Ukrainians going home would be a serious blow to agriculture

11:28

Estonia caught a record number of Russian collaborators in 2025 Updated

12.04

Europe Day to be celebrated in Tallinn and Narva with free concerts

09:06

Does Estonia have too many shops?

09.04

Estonia halts €500 million combat vehicle procurement to fund air defense

10.04

Speed limits go up on Estonian highways

11.04

Estonia purchasing 3 more Lockheed Martin HIMARS systems

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo