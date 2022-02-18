Archbishop Urmas Viilma elected head of Estonian council of churches

Head of the Estonian Evangelical Lutheran Church (EELK) Archibishop Urmas Viilma has been elected president of the Estonian Council of Churches (EKN), the umbrella organization for churches in Estonia, replacing Andres Põder.

Põder, also former Archbishop of the EELK is stepping down as president, while Meego Remmel, a pastor with the Union of Free Evangelical and Baptist Churches of Estonia, is stepping down as vice president, both from March 31.

Mons Philippe Jourdan, head of the Roman Catholic Church in Estonia, returns as the other vice president.

Archbishop Viilma is also vice-chair of the Lutheran World Federation (LWF), a global communion of national and regional Lutheran denominations.

The EKN is an independent and voluntary association of associations of Christian churches and congregations was founded at the Pühtitsa Convent, a Russian Orthodox convent in Ida-Viru County, just over 33 years ago, on February 16 1989.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!