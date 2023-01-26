Municipality wants fixed electrical connection for Naissaar

Viimsi Municipality has commenced efforts to establish a fixed electrical connection for the small coastal island of Naissaar. The project could cost up to €4 million.

"Currently, Naissaar doesn't have a permanent electrical connection with the mainland, and the municipality and the Naissaar community are seeking a way to make this happen," Viimsi Municipal Mayor Illar Lemetti told ERR.

"We have also turned to the state to initiate discussion on this matter," he continued. "We are waiting for the state to initiate this discussion and for one or another solution to be reached."

Lemetti noted that one reason for establishing a fixed electricity connection for Naissaar is the fact that quite a few major developments are coming to the island.

"I'm referring specifically to the Estonian Maritime Museum's planned Nargen Nord project tied to Naissaar's military heritage," he highlighted. "A bigger project like this is planned for which a stable electrical system solution would certainly contribute significantly to making it a reality."

According to the municipal mayor, members of the Naissaar community, representatives of Viimsi municipal government and the Estonian Center for Defense Investment (RKIK) are scheduled to meet Thursday to map out mutual interests, at which point they will consider how to proceed.

Lemetti said that there are two options for establishing a fixed power supply on the island. "One option is a fixed connection with the mainland by cable; the other would be a local, green energy-based solution," he explained.

He said that a more precise cost would be determined following the relevant procurement, but they are looking at a ballpark price tag of some €3-4 million.

Prior to the outbreak of World War II, Naissaar was home to some 450 people; as of 2020, Naissaar was home to just 17 permanent, year-round residents.

--

